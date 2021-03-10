Nutrition Break: Don’t be fooled by these food safety myths

We all do our best to serve our families food that’s safe and healthy, but some common myths about food safety might surprise you.
Here are some frequent questions that I receive and some common myths about food safety in your home.
Myth 1: It is OK to thaw meat on the counter. Since it starts out frozen, bacteria isn’t really a problem.
Fact: Actually, bacteria grow surprisingly rapidly at room temperatures, so the counter is never a place you should thaw foods. Instead, thaw foods in the refrigerator or in the microwave.
Myth 2: When cleaning my kitchen, the more bleach I use, the better.
Fact: There is no advantage to using more bleach than needed. To clean kitchen surfaces effectively, use just one teaspoon of liquid, unscented bleach to one quart of water.
Myth 3: To get rid of any bacteria on meat, poultry or seafood, I should rinse off the juices with water first.
Fact: Actually, rinsing meat, poultry or seafood with water can increase your chance of food poisoning by splashing juices (and any bacteria they might contain) onto your sink and counters. The best way to prepare meat, poultry or seafood safely is to make sure you cook it to the right temperature.
Myth 4: Leftovers are safe to eat until they smell bad.
Fact: The kinds of bacteria that cause food poisoning do not affect the look, smell or taste of food. Most leftovers should be used or discarded in three to four days.
Myth 5: If I really want my produce to be safe, I should wash fruits and veggies with soap or detergent before I use them.
Fact: In fact, it is best not to use soaps or detergents on produce since these products can linger on foods and are not safe to consume. Using clean running water is the best way to remove bacteria and wash produce safely.
Myth 6: Food poisoning is not that big of a deal. I just have to tough it out for a day or two and then it is over.
Fact: Many people do not know it, but some foodborne illnesses can lead to long-term health conditions, and 3,000 Americans a year die from foodborne illness.
Chinese Chicken Salad
- 1 Ramen noodle package, oriental flavored
- 1 teaspoon sugar (optional)
- 1/4 cup vinegar (rice or white wine)
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon Ramen noodle flavor packet
- 1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped
- 1/4 cup minced scallions
- 1/2 cup unsalted peanuts
- 2 cooked chicken breasts, chopped or 1 (12.5 ounce) can of chicken (optional)
- 4-1/2 cups shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Break up noodles. Set aside.
For the dressing, combine sugar, vinegar, vegetable oil and 1 teaspoon flavor packet in a small bowl. Stir well.
In a large bowl, add peppers, scallions, unsalted peanuts,and other vegetables if you like. Add cooked chicken and cabbage. Pour on the dressing and combine. Break up noodles and sprinkle on top.
Serve cold. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
Makes 8 (1 cup) servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 220 calories, 9g total fat, 430 mg sodium, 13g carbohydrates, 2g Fiber, 23g protein.
