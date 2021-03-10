Nutrition Break: Don’t be fooled by these food safety myths

We all do our best to serve our families food that’s safe and healthy, but some common myths about food safety might surprise you.

Here are some frequent questions that I receive and some common myths about food safety in your home.

Myth 1: It is OK to thaw meat on the counter. Since it starts out frozen, bacteria isn’t really a problem.

Fact: Actually, bacteria grow surprisingly rapidly at room temperatures, so the counter is never a place you should thaw foods. Instead, thaw foods in the refrigerator or in the microwave.

Myth 2: When cleaning my kitchen, the more bleach I use, the better.

Fact: There is no advantage to using more bleach than needed. To clean kitchen surfaces effectively, use just one teaspoon of liquid, unscented bleach to one quart of water.

Myth 3: To get rid of any bacteria on meat, poultry or seafood, I should rinse off the juices with water first.