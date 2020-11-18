Nutrition Break: Don’t fall for these common Thanksgiving food myths

Thanksgiving is going to look a little different this year for many of us.

Perhaps you are preparing a turkey or an entire holiday meal for the first time.

Here are a few Thanksgiving myths and facts to help as you plan ahead

-- Myth 1: To get rid of any bacteria on my turkey, I should rinse off the juices with water first.

Fact: Many bacteria are quite loosely attached and when you rinse these foods the bacteria will be spread around your kitchen. In fact, research shows that washing meat or poultry in water spreads bacteria throughout the kitchen — onto countertops, other food, towels and you. Water can splash bacteria up to 3 feet surrounding your sink, which can lead to illnesses.

-- Myth 2: You can’t cook a frozen turkey.

Fact: You can cook a frozen turkey. USDA recommends giving yourself at least 50% longer to cook that frozen turkey. If you cannot separate that giblet package from the turkey at the start, just remember to remove it carefully with tongs or a fork a few hours into the cooking process.

-- Myth 3: The best way to cook a turkey is overnight at a low oven temperature.