Nutrition Break: Enjoy a rainbow of tasty produce

When it comes to selecting fruits and vegetables, let the rainbow be your guide.

Color your daily diet with beautiful blues and purples (blueberries and eggplant), deep reds (tomatoes and cherries), dark greens (broccoli and kale), bright oranges (carrots and mango) and accent it with sunshine yellow (squash and corn).

Nutrition research shows that colorful fruits and vegetables contain vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals that help prevent diseases such as cancer, promote health and help you feel great!

Unfortunately, most of us do not take full advantage of these health benefits. The current 2015–2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that people needing 2,000 calories per day include 2 cups of fruit and 2.5 cups of vegetables in their daily diets. USDA food consumption surveys find the average American falls far short — consuming only 0.9 cups of fruit and 1.4 cups of vegetables per day. Here are some ways to enjoy colorful eating for better health:

Blue/purple: Foods with a blue or purple color such as blueberries contain anthocyanin, a powerful antioxidant that helps defend against cancer. Top your cereal with blueberries, toss them in salads or plump pancakes with them.