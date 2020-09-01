Nutrition Break: Enjoy a rainbow of tasty produce

When it comes to selecting fruits and vegetables, let the rainbow be your guide.
Color your daily diet with beautiful blues and purples (blueberries and eggplant), deep reds (tomatoes and cherries), dark greens (broccoli and kale), bright oranges (carrots and mango) and accent it with sunshine yellow (squash and corn).
Nutrition research shows that colorful fruits and vegetables contain vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals that help prevent diseases such as cancer, promote health and help you feel great!
Unfortunately, most of us do not take full advantage of these health benefits. The current 2015–2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that people needing 2,000 calories per day include 2 cups of fruit and 2.5 cups of vegetables in their daily diets. USDA food consumption surveys find the average American falls far short — consuming only 0.9 cups of fruit and 1.4 cups of vegetables per day. Here are some ways to enjoy colorful eating for better health:
Blue/purple: Foods with a blue or purple color such as blueberries contain anthocyanin, a powerful antioxidant that helps defend against cancer. Top your cereal with blueberries, toss them in salads or plump pancakes with them.
Red: When you add deep reds or bright pinks to your daily diet, you are also adding a powerful antioxidant called lycopene. Lycopene is found in tomatoes, red and pink grapefruit, watermelon and guava. Other red foods such as strawberries offer a powerhouse of nutrition — fiber, vitamin C, folic acid and potassium!
Green: Green vegetables are some of the best sources of folic acid. The news about folic acid keeps getting better: reduced risk of heart disease, prevention of birth defects and now a link to Alzheimer’s. Find it in broccoli, asparagus, fresh peas, Romaine lettuce and other leafy greens.
Orange: Orange produce is a must-have in your daily diet! Orange fruits and vegetables contain vitamin C, folate and potassium. Most orange fruits and vegetables such as sweet potatoes, apricots and cantaloupe also contain beta carotene which is associated with lowering risk for cancer.
Yellow: Bright yellows have many of the same perks as the orange group: most are high in vitamins and beta-carotene. Corn and pears also have the benefit of being high in fiber. Yellow fruits and vegetables belong to many different families but they all share great taste!
The best way to get the power of produce is to enjoy as many different kinds of fruits and vegetables as possible.
Here is a quick recipe for a colorful snack or meal.
Colorful Vegetable Burrito
- 1 medium carrot, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, shredded
- 1-1/2 cups coleslaw mix (or shredded cabbage)
- 1 cup chopped lettuce, gently rubbed under cold running water
- 1/2 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed
- 4 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup low-fat ranch salad dressing
- 4 (7-inch) whole wheat flour tortillas
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a small mixing bowl combine carrots, broccoli slaw, chopped lettuce, beans and cheese.
Add ranch dressing and toss to coat vegetables.
Heat tortillas in microwave for 20 seconds.
Spoon 1/4 of the vegetable mixture down the center. Wrap the tortilla around the vegetable mixture.
Serve immediately.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 330 calories, 16 g fat, 640 mg sodium, 33 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 14 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
