Nutrition Break: February perfect for slow cooking

What could be better than coming home on a cold, winter day than to be greeted by the inviting smells of chicken noodle soup, chili or beef stew?

A slow cooker can be a wonderful helper in the kitchen. Instead of wondering what to have for dinner five minutes before the family is ready to eat, you can save time with a slow cooker by planning ahead and make life more convenient. Using a slow cooker also takes less electricity than using an oven.

The slow cooker heats food slowly at a low temperature — generally between 170 degrees and 280 degrees F. The low heat helps keep less expensive, leaner cuts of meat become tender and shrink less. The direct heat from the pot, lengthy cooking time and steam created within the tightly-covered container combine to destroy bacteria and make the slow cooker a safe process for making foods. This is a much safer than cooking foods for extended periods at a very low temperature in a conventional oven.

Here are some frequently asked questions for using a slow cooker:

Question: I placed my meat in the slow cooker and then forgot to turn it on. It was off for 6 hours before I discovered it. If I cook it, will that destroy any bacteria and make it safe?