Nutrition Break: February perfect for slow cooking

What could be better than coming home on a cold, winter day than to be greeted by the inviting smells of chicken noodle soup, chili or beef stew?
A slow cooker can be a wonderful helper in the kitchen. Instead of wondering what to have for dinner five minutes before the family is ready to eat, you can save time with a slow cooker by planning ahead and make life more convenient. Using a slow cooker also takes less electricity than using an oven.
The slow cooker heats food slowly at a low temperature — generally between 170 degrees and 280 degrees F. The low heat helps keep less expensive, leaner cuts of meat become tender and shrink less. The direct heat from the pot, lengthy cooking time and steam created within the tightly-covered container combine to destroy bacteria and make the slow cooker a safe process for making foods. This is a much safer than cooking foods for extended periods at a very low temperature in a conventional oven.
Here are some frequently asked questions for using a slow cooker:
Question: I placed my meat in the slow cooker and then forgot to turn it on. It was off for 6 hours before I discovered it. If I cook it, will that destroy any bacteria and make it safe?
Answer: Unfortunately, the meat is not safe, even if you cook it. Perishable food left in the “danger zone” (between 40 degrees F and 140 degrees F) for more than 2 hours should be discarded even though it may look and smell good.
Question: After I made chili in my slow cooker, I poured it in a large bowl and put it in the refrigerator to cool overnight. When I checked it this morning, I noticed that it’s still warm in the center. Is it still safe?
Answer: Unfortunately, the chili is not safe. If you are making a large pot of soup, chili or stew, store it in shallow containers that enable the food to cool quickly in the fridge. It can also be rapidly chilled in an ice or cold water bath before refrigerating.
Question: Is it safe to reheat food like pork barbecue in a slow cooker?
Answer: It is not recommended to reheat food or leftovers in a slow cooker. Instead, reheat cooked food to steaming on the stove top or in a microwave oven. Then, you can put it into a preheated slow cooker to keep it hot for serving. Use a food thermometer to be sure the food stays at 140 degrees F or above.
Slow Cooker Beef Stew
- 2 pounds stew meat (cut into 1-inch cubes)
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- Salt and pepper (optional, to taste)
- 2 cups water
- 2 teaspoons beef bouillon (2 cubes)
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 3 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 3 potatoes, diced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 celery stalk, sliced
- Add herbs as desired: bay leaf, basil, oregano, etc.
Wash hands with soap and water. Scrub all vegetables with a clean vegetable brush under running water
Place meat in slow cooker. Wash hands after handling raw meat.
Mix flour, salt and pepper in a medium bowl, and pour over meat; stir to coat.
Add remaining ingredients and stir to mix.
Cover and cook on LOW for 8 to 10 hours or HIGH for 4 to 6 hours.
Stir stew thoroughly before serving. If using bay leaf, discard before serving.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 282 calories, 5g fat, 216mg sodium, 29g carbohydrate, 4g dietary fiber, 30g protein.
Recipe from: MyPlate Kitchen
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu