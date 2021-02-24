Nutrition Break: February the time to celebrate sweet potatoes

Many people eat sweet potatoes only at Thanksgiving – so sad, since these root vegetables are among the most nutritious foods in the vegetable kingdom. That’s one reason February has been designated as National Sweet Potato Month.
The sweet potato is not related to the white potato but is a member of the morning glory family. Sweet potatoes are high in so many nutrients including fiber, vitamins A and potassium. In fact, you would have to eat 23 cups of broccoli to get the same amount of vitamin A in one sweet potato.
Sweet potatoes are of two types. Dry-meated sweet potatoes have light tan skin and pale flesh that is similar to a white potato in texture. Moist-meated sweet potatoes, often called “yams” in Southern regions of the country have tan to red-brown skin and sweet orange flesh. They can be used interchangeably.
True yams are large (up to 100 pounds) and are starchy roots grown in Africa and Asia. They are seldom available in the United States.
Sweet potatoes are sold as fresh, canned or frozen. When shopping for fresh sweet potatoes, look for those that are heavy for their size. Avoid any that are not smooth, hard and free of bruises or decay, which may appear as shriveled or sunken areas or black spots. Even if cut away, a decayed spot may have already given an unpleasant flavor to the entire potato.
After purchasing, keep the potatoes in a cool, dry place such as a cellar or pantry. Never place them in the refrigerator, where they may develop a hard core and an “off” taste. Sweet potatoes will keep for a month or longer if stored at 55 degrees F.
How do you cook fresh sweet potatoes? Simple. Wash and prick with a knife and place in the microwave oven on a paper towel and cook 3 to 5 minutes for each potato, or bake in a 400-degree oven until tender, about an hour. Wrapping the potatoes in foil for baking helps to keep the skin moist.
Sweet potatoes can also be used in many of the same ways as white potatoes. To make a sweet potato salad, for example, slice or cube cooked potatoes and toss them with a sweet vinaigrette dressing. Sweet potatoes also work well in stews. They make fabulous additions to stir-fries, just cut them into thin sticks so they will cook quickly.
So the next time you are in the mood for something nutritious and delicious, try a sweet potato.
Sweet Potato Quesadillas
- 8 small sweet potatoes
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- Salt, to taste
- 16 whole wheat tortillas
- 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium corn, drained
- 2 cups Cheddar cheese, shredded
Wash hands with soap and water.
Clean sweet potatoes; scrub with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Prepare sweet potatoes as desired. They can be baked, boiled, steamed or sautéed until fork tender.
In a medium bowl, mash potatoes with a fork until they form a puree. Add cumin, chili powder and salt to taste. Mix well. Place tortilla on a plate. Spread 1/8th of sweet potato mixture on the tortilla.
Top sweet potato mixture with 1/8th of the black beans, corn and cheese. Place another tortilla on top of cheese.
Cook on medium heat in a skillet or on a griddle until brown (about 2 minutes), flip and brown other side. Remove from heat and cut quesadilla into 6 pieces.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
Makes 8 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 540, total fat 16g, sodium 980mg, carbohydrates 85g, fiber 5g, protein 21g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu