Nutrition Break: February the time to celebrate sweet potatoes

Many people eat sweet potatoes only at Thanksgiving – so sad, since these root vegetables are among the most nutritious foods in the vegetable kingdom. That’s one reason February has been designated as National Sweet Potato Month.

The sweet potato is not related to the white potato but is a member of the morning glory family. Sweet potatoes are high in so many nutrients including fiber, vitamins A and potassium. In fact, you would have to eat 23 cups of broccoli to get the same amount of vitamin A in one sweet potato.

Sweet potatoes are of two types. Dry-meated sweet potatoes have light tan skin and pale flesh that is similar to a white potato in texture. Moist-meated sweet potatoes, often called “yams” in Southern regions of the country have tan to red-brown skin and sweet orange flesh. They can be used interchangeably.

True yams are large (up to 100 pounds) and are starchy roots grown in Africa and Asia. They are seldom available in the United States.