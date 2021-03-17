Nutrition Break: Got a picky eater? Check out these tips

With a picky eater, mealtime can seem more like a battle than a relaxing way to spend time with your family.
If waging war over vegetables has pushed you too far, don’t give up by dialing for a pizza or cruising to the nearest drive-thru.
Here are a few tips to help your picky eater enjoy a variety of healthy foods:
Lead by example. As a parent, you are your child’s most important role model — especially when it comes to making healthy choices. If you are open to trying new foods, your child will, too.
Stock up on a variety of foods. Buy plenty of fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean protein and dairy products. Keep healthy foods where they’re easy for your kids to see.
Don’t force it. Forcing your child to eat certain foods will only cause stress for you and your child. Serve a few different fruits and veggies at mealtimes. Let your kids find the foods they like.
Serve new foods. Try different textures and flavors to help your kids find foods they like. If you normally serve sliced apples, try sliced avocado or sliced kiwi. Instead of carrot sticks, try snap peas, sliced bell peppers, or cucumbers.
Get creative. Add fruits and veggies to foods your kids already like. Mix blueberries and oats into pancakes. Add sliced fruit to your child’s favorite cereal. Serve shredded veggies over rice or whole wheat pasta. Make smoothies with fresh or frozen strawberries, a banana, and low-fat yogurt.
Make healthy food fun to eat. Cut baked chicken, low-fat cheese, and veggies into bite-size pieces. Let kids “dip” these pieces into dunking sauces. Try hummus, low-fat ranch dressing, ketchup, and mustard. Cut sandwiches into fun shapes. Give your kids the ingredients to “build” their own healthy taco or pizza.
Let kids help with meals and snacks. Children are more likely to eat food they help make. Have your kids prepare meals and snacks with you. Let them help make the shopping list, pick out food at the grocery store and slice, mix, bake, or cook the food.
Your kids will have fun and learn about healthy eating.
Basic Omelet
- 3 eggs
- 1 tablespoon milk or water
- 1/4 teaspoon salt (optional)
- Black or cayenne pepper, to taste
- Additional fillings: vegetables, chopped bell peppers, cheese, ham, turkey (optional)
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a small bowl, crack the eggs. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs. Beat eggs, milk, salt, and pepper, if desired, with a fork until blended.
Spray a small skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Pour in egg mixture.
As the egg mixture starts to cook around the edges, tilt pan and gently push cooked portions to the center to allow uncooked portions to reach the pan’s hot surface.
If desired, top eggs with additional ingredients while top is still moist. Fold the omelet in half or roll. Slide omelet from pan onto plate.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutritional information per serving: Calories 110, total fat 7g, saturated fat 2.5g, sodium 110mg, total carbohydrates 1g, fiber 0g, total sugars 1g, protein 10g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu