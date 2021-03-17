Nutrition Break: Got a picky eater? Check out these tips

With a picky eater, mealtime can seem more like a battle than a relaxing way to spend time with your family.

If waging war over vegetables has pushed you too far, don’t give up by dialing for a pizza or cruising to the nearest drive-thru.

Here are a few tips to help your picky eater enjoy a variety of healthy foods:

Lead by example. As a parent, you are your child’s most important role model — especially when it comes to making healthy choices. If you are open to trying new foods, your child will, too.

Stock up on a variety of foods. Buy plenty of fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean protein and dairy products. Keep healthy foods where they’re easy for your kids to see.

Don’t force it. Forcing your child to eat certain foods will only cause stress for you and your child. Serve a few different fruits and veggies at mealtimes. Let your kids find the foods they like.

Serve new foods. Try different textures and flavors to help your kids find foods they like. If you normally serve sliced apples, try sliced avocado or sliced kiwi. Instead of carrot sticks, try snap peas, sliced bell peppers, or cucumbers.