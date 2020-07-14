This year seems to be a big year for gardening and home food preservation.
However, there is quite a bit of confusion on how to preserve those foods safely. Do you know why these are considered food preservation myths?
Myth: Old cookbooks and Pinterest are great sources for canning recipes.
Fact: Just because it is in print or online, does not mean the recipe is safe to use. Old cookbooks often provide outdated and unsafe canning recipes. The USDA canning guidelines were updated in 1994, 2006 and 2015 where canning guidelines were reviewed and revised. Pinterest has many pretty pictures but does not always have safe canning information.
Myth: If you put hot food in a jar and the lid seals, the food should be safe to eat.
Fact: Open-kettle canning presents a serious health risk because the temperatures reached using this method are not high enough to destroy all harmful microorganisms that may be in food. Also, microorganisms can enter the food when it is transferred from the kettle to jars and cause spoilage. All high-acid foods (pickles, jams & jellies, fruits, salsas and tomatoes) should be processed in a water-bath canner or pressure canner and all low-acid foods (vegetables and meats) in a pressure canner.
Myth: You can invent your own salsa recipe and it will be safe to eat as long as you process it in a water-bath canner.
Fact: Salsa can only be canned in a water-bath canner if a tested recipe is used and followed exactly. Changing the amount of peppers, onions, etc. can make a salsa unsafe by changing its acidity. If you create your own salsa and want to preserve it, freezing it is the safest option.
Myth: Paraffin wax is an easy way to preserve jam and jelly.
Fact: Because of possible mold contamination, paraffin or wax seals are no longer recommended for any sweet spread. Always use two-piece, self-sealing lids on jams and jellies and process in a water-bath canner.
Have an abundance of green beans but don’t have a pressure canner? This easy recipe for pickled beans can be processed in a hot water bath.
Pickled Dilled Beans
- 4 pounds fresh tender green or yellow beans (5 to 6 inches long)
- 8 to 16 heads fresh dill
- 8 cloves garlic (optional)
- 1/2 cup canning or pickling salt
- 4 cups white vinegar (5%)
- 4 cups water
- 1 teaspoon hot red pepper flakes (optional)
Wash hands with soap and water.
Wash and trim the ends from the beans and cut to 4-inch lengths. In each sterile pint jar, place one to two dill heads and, if desired, one clove of garlic. Place whole beans upright in jars, leaving 1/2 inch of headspace. Trim the beans to ensure proper fit, if necessary.
Combine the salt, vinegar, water and pepper flakes (if desired). Bring to a boil. Add the hot solution to the beans, leaving 1/2 inch of headspace.
Adjust the lids and process in a hot water bath for 5 minutes (altitude of 0-1000 feet), 10 minutes (altitude of 1,001-6,000 feet) or 15 minutes if your altitude is above 6,000 feet. The altitude in Central Nebraska is around 2,000 feet.
Makes about 8 pints.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu.
