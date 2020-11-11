Nutrition Break: How safe are your cutting boards?

Research shows that cutting boards may hide harmful bacteria.

It does depend on how porous the surface is of the cutting board, the kind of food, contact time, and cleaning practices.

Here are the answers to a few frequently asked questions about cutting boards:

Which is better, wooden or plastic? There is no easy answer. Either wood or a nonporous surface such as plastic, marble or glass, can work. What is important is how you handle your cutting board. Typically, nonporous surfaces like plastic are easier to clean than wood.

What is the best way to clean cutting boards? To keep all cutting boards clean, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends washing them with hot, soapy water after each use; then rinse with clear water and air dry or pat dry with clean paper towels.

Nonporous acrylic, plastic, or glass boards and solid wood boards can be washed in a dishwasher (laminated boards may crack and split). Both wooden and plastic cutting boards can be sanitized with a solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of water. Flood the surface with the bleach solution and allow it to stand for several minutes.