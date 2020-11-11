Nutrition Break: How safe are your cutting boards?

Research shows that cutting boards may hide harmful bacteria.
It does depend on how porous the surface is of the cutting board, the kind of food, contact time, and cleaning practices.
Here are the answers to a few frequently asked questions about cutting boards:
Which is better, wooden or plastic? There is no easy answer. Either wood or a nonporous surface such as plastic, marble or glass, can work. What is important is how you handle your cutting board. Typically, nonporous surfaces like plastic are easier to clean than wood.
What is the best way to clean cutting boards? To keep all cutting boards clean, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends washing them with hot, soapy water after each use; then rinse with clear water and air dry or pat dry with clean paper towels.
Nonporous acrylic, plastic, or glass boards and solid wood boards can be washed in a dishwasher (laminated boards may crack and split). Both wooden and plastic cutting boards can be sanitized with a solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of water. Flood the surface with the bleach solution and allow it to stand for several minutes.
Rinse with clear water and air dry or pat dry with clean paper towels. Let cutting boards dry completely; do not stack together or with other kitchen gear so that they remain wet.
How do I avoid cross contamination? Do not chop salad, vegetables or other ready-to-eat foods on an unwashed cutting board that has been used to cut raw meat, poultry or seafood.
If possible, always use a clean, separate, cutting board for fresh vegetables, fruits, breads, and other food that will not be cooked prior to eating. You also might want to consider using one cutting board for fresh produce and bread and a separate one for raw meat, poultry, and seafood. This will prevent bacteria on a cutting board that is used for raw meat, poultry, or seafood from contaminating a food that requires no further cooking.
How often should I replace my cutting boards? All plastic and wooden cutting boards wear out over time. Once cutting boards become excessively worn or develop hard-to-clean grooves, they should be discarded.
Egg Roll in a Bowl
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 6 cups shredded cabbage (see note) or coleslaw mix
- 4 cloves garlic, gently rubbed under cold running water, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 1/4 cup chopped green onion (gently rub under cold running water to clean)
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil or vegetable oil
Note: 1 medium-sized green cabbage weighs about 2 pounds and yields about 8 cups of shredded cabbage.
Wash hands with soap and water.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the ground beef and cook, stirring often to crumble, until cooked through and temperature reaches 160 degrees F on a food thermometer. Drain fat.
Add the cabbage, garlic, ginger, and soy sauce to the skillet with the ground beef. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until cabbage has softened.
Remove from the heat and top with the green onions and drizzle with oil.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 330 calories, 19 g fat, 620 mg sodium, 8g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 30 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
