Nutrition Break: In this hectic world, make the most of family mealtimes

Sitting down together for a meal is a great way to connect with your family.

Keeping it relaxed is key to making sure you are getting the most out of this time together, including talking, laughing and choosing healthy foods. Here are some tips:

Remove distractions. Turn off the television and put away phones and tablets, so that your attention is on each other.

Talk to each other. Focus conversation on what family members did during the day such as what made you laugh or what you did for fun. Other conversation starters include:

• Give each family member the spotlight to share their highlight, lowlight, and “funnylight” from the day or week.

•If our family lived in a zoo, what animals would we be and why?

• If you were stranded on a desert island and could only have one food to eat, what would it be and why?

Be a food critic. Kids are much more likely to try new foods when they get to take the lead. Have the kids pick a new food at the grocery store, taste it, and rate it like a food critic.