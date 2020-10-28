Nutrition Break: In this hectic world, make the most of family mealtimes

Sitting down together for a meal is a great way to connect with your family.
Keeping it relaxed is key to making sure you are getting the most out of this time together, including talking, laughing and choosing healthy foods. Here are some tips:
Remove distractions. Turn off the television and put away phones and tablets, so that your attention is on each other.
Talk to each other. Focus conversation on what family members did during the day such as what made you laugh or what you did for fun. Other conversation starters include:
• Give each family member the spotlight to share their highlight, lowlight, and “funnylight” from the day or week.
•If our family lived in a zoo, what animals would we be and why?
• If you were stranded on a desert island and could only have one food to eat, what would it be and why?
Be a food critic. Kids are much more likely to try new foods when they get to take the lead. Have the kids pick a new food at the grocery store, taste it, and rate it like a food critic.
Plan a “Kid’s Restaurant.” Let the kid(s) be the chef. Kids get to plan out the meal, design a menu and prepare the dish.
Go family style. Set a healthy table and let everyone, including the kids, make choices about what they want and how much to eat. Passing the food “family style” helps to make this easier.
Let everyone help (even the grumbly teenagers). The little ones might get the napkins and older kids help with fixing foods and cleanup.
On nice days, opt for a change of scenery. For example, go to a nearby park for a dinner picnic.
White Chicken Chili
- 2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 (4 ounces) can green chilies, drained
- 2 (15 ounces) cans great northern beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (14.5 ounces) can low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1-1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken or turkey
- 4 ounces shredded low-fat Monterey jack cheese
- Optional: Assorted toppings such as tortilla chips, sour cream or salsa
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a large saucepan, heat oil. Add onion and cook until tender. Add green chilies, beans, chicken broth, garlic powder, pepper, ground cumin and chicken. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until desired consistency.
Serve hot, topped with cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream or salsa.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 300 calories, 13 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 570 mg sodium, 23 g carbohydrate, 6 g Dietary Fiber, 15% Calcium, 10% Iron.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
