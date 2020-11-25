Nutrition Break: Keeping food safe during winter storms

Unfortunately, it’s that time to think about preparing for winter weather.

As Nebraskans, we take winter storm warnings in stride but these storms can often disrupt your usual routine. Winter storms can leave you without power or prevent you from getting to the grocery store. Planning for winter weather can eliminate a major source of stress for you, your family, or others you care for, such as an elderly relative or neighbor.

Steps to follow to prepare for a possible weather emergency:

Be prepared

-- Keep on hand a few days worth of ready-to-eat foods that do not require cooking or cooling, which depend on electricity.

-- Have a refrigerator thermometer.

-- Freeze containers of water for ice to help keep food cold in the freezer, refrigerator or coolers after the power is out.

When the power goes out

-- Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

-- The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened. A full freezer will hold the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half-full) if the door remains closed.