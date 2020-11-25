Nutrition Break: Keeping food safe during winter storms

Unfortunately, it’s that time to think about preparing for winter weather.
As Nebraskans, we take winter storm warnings in stride but these storms can often disrupt your usual routine. Winter storms can leave you without power or prevent you from getting to the grocery store. Planning for winter weather can eliminate a major source of stress for you, your family, or others you care for, such as an elderly relative or neighbor.
Steps to follow to prepare for a possible weather emergency:
Be prepared
-- Keep on hand a few days worth of ready-to-eat foods that do not require cooking or cooling, which depend on electricity.
-- Have a refrigerator thermometer.
-- Freeze containers of water for ice to help keep food cold in the freezer, refrigerator or coolers after the power is out.
When the power goes out
-- Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.
-- The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened. A full freezer will hold the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half-full) if the door remains closed.
-- During a snowstorm, do not place perishable food out in the snow. Outside temperatures can vary and food can be exposed to unsanitary conditions and animals. Instead, make ice. Fill buckets, empty milk containers, or cans with water and leave them outside to freeze. Use this ice to help keep food cold in the freezer, refrigerator, or coolers.
Once power is restored
-- Check the temperature inside of your refrigerator and freezer.
-- If an appliance thermometer was kept in the freezer, check the temperature when the power comes back on.
If the freezer thermometer reads 40°F or below, the food is safe and may be refrozen.
-- If a thermometer has not been kept in the freezer, check each package of food to determine its safety. You can’t rely on appearance or odor. If the food still contains ice crystals or is 40°F or below, it is safe to refreeze or cook.
-- Refrigerated food should be safe as long as the power was out for no more than 4 hours. Keep the door closed as much as possible.
-- Discard any perishable food (such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs or leftovers) that has been above 40°F for two hours or more.
No Bake Energy Bites
- 3/4 cup quick oats
- 1/4 cup wheat bran (if you do not have wheat bran, another 1/2 cup of quick oats can be substituted)
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/4 cup nut butter (peanut, soy, almond, etc.)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons dried fruit (raisins, dried cranberries, etc.)
- 1 tablespoon slivered almonds (optional)
- 2 tablespoons mini chocolate chips (optional)
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a small bowl, mix together oats and wheat bran.
In a medium bowl, combine honey, nut butter, and vanilla extract. Stir until mixed well. Add oat mixture to honey mixture. Stir in dried fruit, almonds and chocolate chips, if desired.
Spray cooking spray on one hand. Rub hands together.
Using a spoon to portion out a small amount, roll mixture into 15 balls and serve.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator or freezer.
Make 15 bites (ball).
Nutrition information per bite: 70 calories, 2.5g fat, 20mg sodium, 11g carbohydrates, 1g fiber 1g 2g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
