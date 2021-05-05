Nutrition Break: Keeping the office refrigerator clean

When it comes to safe food handling, everything that comes in contact with food should be clean— including the refrigerator and freezer. You keep your refrigerator at home clean, but the office refrigerator may be a problem because it is typically a shared responsibility. Here are some tips that may help.

Keep it at a safe temperature: Bacteria grow most rapidly in the range of temperatures between 40 and 140 °F. A refrigerator set at 40 °F or below will effectively slow the growth of most bacteria. The freezer temperature should be 0° F. Be sure to check your refrigerator and freezer temperatures regularly with a thermometer.

Keep it clean: If your office does not already have a schedule for cleaning, why not start one? Make it a habit to throw out perishable foods left in the refrigerator at least once a week. A general rule for refrigerator storage for cooked leftovers is 4 days. Wipe up spills immediately before they turn into a major cleaning job. Clean surfaces thoroughly with hot, soapy water and then rinse.