Nutrition Break: Keeping the office refrigerator clean

When it comes to safe food handling, everything that comes in contact with food should be clean— including the refrigerator and freezer. You keep your refrigerator at home clean, but the office refrigerator may be a problem because it is typically a shared responsibility. Here are some tips that may help.
Keep it at a safe temperature: Bacteria grow most rapidly in the range of temperatures between 40 and 140 °F. A refrigerator set at 40 °F or below will effectively slow the growth of most bacteria. The freezer temperature should be 0° F. Be sure to check your refrigerator and freezer temperatures regularly with a thermometer.
Keep it clean: If your office does not already have a schedule for cleaning, why not start one? Make it a habit to throw out perishable foods left in the refrigerator at least once a week. A general rule for refrigerator storage for cooked leftovers is 4 days. Wipe up spills immediately before they turn into a major cleaning job. Clean surfaces thoroughly with hot, soapy water and then rinse.
Keep it labeled: Store marking pen and tape in the break room for people to use in labeling their food. This helps track down owners of unclaimed reusable food containers. Throw away periodically, based on their “use by” date or general appearance. Or consider purchasing small plastic baskets and assign one to each person using the fridge with a name tag to eliminate confusion.
Keep it smelling fresh: To keep the refrigerator smelling fresh and help eliminate odors, place an opened box of baking soda on a shelf. Avoid using solvent cleaning agents, abrasives, and all cleansers that may impart a chemical taste to food or ice cubes, or cause damage to the interior finish of the refrigerator. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
Watch for spoiled food: It is easy to forget about food that you have brought to work and did not use. Anything that looks or smells suspicious should be thrown out. Mold is a sign of spoilage. It can grow even under refrigeration. If food is past its “use by” date, discard it. If you are not sure or if the food looks questionable, throw it out.
Chicken Club Salad
- 1 cup pasta (uncooked whole wheat, small, such as macaroni or rotelle)
- 6 cups romaine lettuce (well washed and torn, or spinach)
- 2 cups fresh vegetables (green pepper, cauliflower, cucumber, carrots, etc., washed and chopped)
- 2 cups tomatoes (washed and chopped)
- 1-1/2 cups cubed cooked skinless chicken
- 1/2 cup Italian dressing (low-fat)
- 1 egg (hard cooked, optional)
- 1/4 cup cheese (shredded, or cheese crumbles)
Wash hands with soap and water. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and cool.
Place 1-1/2 cups of the lettuce in each of 4 large bowls or plates.
Combine chopped vegetables, chicken, and pasta. Add dressing; toss lightly to coat. Divide evenly among the 4 bowls. Top each serving with a few egg slices, if desired, and 1 Tablespoon of the shredded cheese.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 260 calories, 8 g fat, 380 mg sodium, 31 g carbohydrate and 6 g fiber.
Source of recipe: Iowa State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu.
