Nutrition Break: Make time for breakfast

Breakfast provides the body with the energy it needs to start the day.

Children who eat breakfast are more creative, do better in class, perform better on tests, and have fewer behavior problems. Adults who eat breakfast tend to do better at work, snack less, and get more nutrients each day than adults who do not eat breakfast.

A healthy breakfast should include foods from at least three of the five food groups. For example: 1 cup low-fat yogurt (dairy group), a medium nectarine (fruit group), and a slice of whole-wheat toast (grain group).

Limit breakfast foods that are high in sugar or fat, like sugar coated cereals, doughnuts, pastries and fried foods. Choose foods with less sugar and fat, like unsweetened whole-grain cereals, pancakes, or waffles with fruit and fat-free or low-fat milk.

It is important to read the label when shopping. Check the ingredients list. Many ready-to-eat cereals list sugar first. Look for cereals that list whole grain ingredients first, such as whole wheat.

Look at the Nutrition Facts label. Choose cereals with less than 6 grams of sugar per serving. Look at the serving size listed on the Nutrition Facts label. What most people think is a serving, is often different than the serving size listed on the label.