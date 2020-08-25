Nutrition Break: Make time for breakfast

Breakfast provides the body with the energy it needs to start the day.
Children who eat breakfast are more creative, do better in class, perform better on tests, and have fewer behavior problems. Adults who eat breakfast tend to do better at work, snack less, and get more nutrients each day than adults who do not eat breakfast.
A healthy breakfast should include foods from at least three of the five food groups. For example: 1 cup low-fat yogurt (dairy group), a medium nectarine (fruit group), and a slice of whole-wheat toast (grain group).
Limit breakfast foods that are high in sugar or fat, like sugar coated cereals, doughnuts, pastries and fried foods. Choose foods with less sugar and fat, like unsweetened whole-grain cereals, pancakes, or waffles with fruit and fat-free or low-fat milk.
It is important to read the label when shopping. Check the ingredients list. Many ready-to-eat cereals list sugar first. Look for cereals that list whole grain ingredients first, such as whole wheat.
Look at the Nutrition Facts label. Choose cereals with less than 6 grams of sugar per serving. Look at the serving size listed on the Nutrition Facts label. What most people think is a serving, is often different than the serving size listed on the label.
If mornings are too rushed for breakfast, try these quick breakfast ideas. They are easy to grab on the way out the door or can be prepared the night before:
- Single servings of whole-grain, low-sugar cereal
- Low-fat yogurt
- Fresh fruit
- Hard-boiled egg
- Whole-grain muffin
- String cheese
- Bagel with peanut butter and raisins
- Trail mix of nuts, dried fruits, pretzels, crackers and dry cereal
Breakfast does not need to consist of only traditional breakfast foods. Any nutritious foods can be eaten for breakfast.
Have a lot of extra zucchini at your house? Here is a fun way to include it for breakfast!
Zoats
- 1 cup zucchini, gently rubbed under cold running water, shredded
- 2 cups water or low-fat milk
- 1 cup rolled or quick oats
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter (optional)
- 1 small banana, gently rubbed under cold running water, peeled and sliced (optional)
- 1 tablespoon chocolate chips (optional)
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a medium microwave safe bowl, combine zucchini, water or milk, oats, cinnamon and vanilla. Microwave on high for 1 minute. Stir.
Microwave again for 1 minute. Stir. Continue microwaving and stirring until oats are soft. Top with desired toppings.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 83 calories, 1 g total fat, 8 mg sodium, 15 g total carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 1 g total sugars, 3 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
