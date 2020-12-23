Nutrition Break: Move more this holiday season

This year’s winter holidays may look a little different.
There may be fewer activities, parties, and family gatherings. It may be tempting for us and our children to spend much of our time sitting in front of a screen while on a holiday break.
Why should we be concerned about spending too much time in front of a screen? According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), overuse of digital media and screens may place children and teens at increased risk of obesity and sleep problems as well as negatively affect their performance at school. Here are the latest recommendations on media use from the AAP:
• Children younger than 18 months: Apart from video-chatting, the use of screen media should be discouraged.
• Children ages 2 to 5: Limit screen use to 1 hour per day of high-quality programs. Parents should watch media with children to help them understand what they are seeing and apply it to the world around them.
• For children ages 6 and older: Parents should place consistent limits on the time spent and types of media used. Make sure media does not take the place of sleep, physical activity and other behaviors needed for good health.
• Additional considerations: Establish media-free time together as a family such as an evening meal or driving in the car. Assign media-free locations at home, such as bedrooms or dining rooms.
Keeping up on our physical activity instead of sitting behind a screen is important not only for our physical health but our mental health as well. However, being active in the winter can be a challenge. Here are some ideas to keep moving this holiday season:
• Enjoy a dance party! Turn on your favorite music and show off your dance moves.
• Bundle up: Walk around your neighborhood to view lighting displays rather than taking the car.
• Indoor obstacle course: Create a fun obstacle course using furniture in your home. You can also put two tables together and use string or yarn to create a maze that the kids can climb over and under.
• Activity jar: Sometimes it is challenging to think of an activity. “Walk around the house” does not sound very enticing. With the help of the kids, write down a long list of fun activities including tag, basketball, relay race, soccer, yoga, etc. and put them into a jar. When it comes time to get moving have them draw out an activity
• Fit dice: Find a pair of dice and write down an exercise that corresponds with each number. Roll the dice and complete the exercise with the other dice providing the number of repetitions that must be completed.
Holiday Fruit Parfait
- 1/2 cup of red and green fruit such as green grapes, kiwi, strawberries, raspberries, etc.
- 1/2 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
- Maple syrup (optional)
Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse produce and pat dry with paper towel.
Cut fruit up into small pieces, 1/2 inch or smaller, safe enough for children younger than 5 years old.
Layer yogurt with fruit in a plastic glass. If desired, drizzle a teaspoon of maple syrup for an added touch of sweetness.
Makes 1 serving.
Nutrition information per serving: 143 calories, 0.1 g fat, 59 mg sodium, 33g carbohydrate, Fiber 1.8g Protein 4g
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu