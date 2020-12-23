Nutrition Break: Move more this holiday season

This year’s winter holidays may look a little different.

There may be fewer activities, parties, and family gatherings. It may be tempting for us and our children to spend much of our time sitting in front of a screen while on a holiday break.

Why should we be concerned about spending too much time in front of a screen? According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), overuse of digital media and screens may place children and teens at increased risk of obesity and sleep problems as well as negatively affect their performance at school. Here are the latest recommendations on media use from the AAP:

• Children younger than 18 months: Apart from video-chatting, the use of screen media should be discouraged.

• Children ages 2 to 5: Limit screen use to 1 hour per day of high-quality programs. Parents should watch media with children to help them understand what they are seeing and apply it to the world around them.

• For children ages 6 and older: Parents should place consistent limits on the time spent and types of media used. Make sure media does not take the place of sleep, physical activity and other behaviors needed for good health.