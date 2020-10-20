Nutrition Break: Need more crunch? Add celery to meals

Celery is an herb and vegetable member of the parsley family.

It has a crisp, fresh taste and adds a unique flavor boost. Celery can be sliced or chopped to add to salads, soups, casseroles, stir-fries, and rice dishes. Dip fresh celery sticks into peanut butter, low-fat dressing or other flavorful dips. Celery is very low in calories and a source of vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, folate and potassium.

When shopping, look for celery that is bright green and tightly packed. Look for fresh leaves and unblemished stalks. It should smell fresh. Celery should feel heavy for its size and should “squeak” when you squeeze the plant gently with your hand. Look for the “Best if used by” or “Best by” date on the package.

Celery should be stored in the refrigerator. Leftover celery can be kept fresh by wrapping in plastic wrap or storing in an airtight container.

To wash celery: Pull a celery stalk off the bunch and rinse it under cold water, rubbing with fingers or a vegetable brush to remove any grit or dirt. Trim off the bottom edge (the wider part of the celery stalk) and the top part with the leaves. Throw the bottom part away; the top part can be used as celery sticks or chopped up for salads, casseroles, or soups. Cut the cleaned and trimmed stalk into sticks or chop into small pieces.