Nutrition Break: Need more crunch? Add celery to meals

Celery is an herb and vegetable member of the parsley family.
It has a crisp, fresh taste and adds a unique flavor boost. Celery can be sliced or chopped to add to salads, soups, casseroles, stir-fries, and rice dishes. Dip fresh celery sticks into peanut butter, low-fat dressing or other flavorful dips. Celery is very low in calories and a source of vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, folate and potassium.
When shopping, look for celery that is bright green and tightly packed. Look for fresh leaves and unblemished stalks. It should smell fresh. Celery should feel heavy for its size and should “squeak” when you squeeze the plant gently with your hand. Look for the “Best if used by” or “Best by” date on the package.
Celery should be stored in the refrigerator. Leftover celery can be kept fresh by wrapping in plastic wrap or storing in an airtight container.
To wash celery: Pull a celery stalk off the bunch and rinse it under cold water, rubbing with fingers or a vegetable brush to remove any grit or dirt. Trim off the bottom edge (the wider part of the celery stalk) and the top part with the leaves. Throw the bottom part away; the top part can be used as celery sticks or chopped up for salads, casseroles, or soups. Cut the cleaned and trimmed stalk into sticks or chop into small pieces.
To cook on the stovetop: Slice or chop celery. Heat a small amount of vegetable oil or margarine in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until just brown and soft, about 5 minutes.
To boil: Add sliced or chopped celery to boiling water and allow to simmer for about 5 minutes, depending on the size of the pieces.
Can celery be frozen? Yes but it does lose its crispness when frozen. Frozen works best for cooked dishes. Select crisp, tender stalks, free from coarse strings. Wash thoroughly. Trim and cut stalks into 1-inch lengths. Water blanch for 3 minutes. Promptly cool, drain, package, seal and freeze.
Crunchy Chicken Salad
- 2 cups chopped cooked chicken
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1/4 cup chopped green pepper
- 1/2 cucumber, chopped
- 1/2 cup halved grapes
- 1 apple, cored and chopped
- 1/4 cup plain yogurt
Wash hands with soap and water. Gently rub vegetables and fruit under cool running water before chopping.
Put all the ingredients in a large bowl. Stir together. Serve on whole grain bread or with whole grain crackers. Store leftovers in a covered container in the refrigerator.
Makes 5 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 123 calories, 2 g fat, 284 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber and 17 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
