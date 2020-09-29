Nutrition Break: Plan for healthy harvest meals

Harvest season is a stressful time of year as farmers work against the clock and the weather to get crops out of the ground as quickly and efficiently as possible.

One thing that can get put on the back burner during a stressful season is our health. Eating healthy during harvest is a challenge for many reasons including the lack of time to sit down for a meal, the issue of location and dining in a field, and stress leading us to crave high fat and high salt foods.

Field friendly fruits and vegetables: Eating a salad while driving a combine is not the easiest or safest choice, so consider some field friendly options. Sugar snap peas, carrots, cherry tomatoes, sliced bell peppers, radishes and cucumbers are all able to be eaten raw and with one hand, making them great selections for the field.

In terms of fruit, try to choose options that do not have to be peeled and are not overly juicy. Apples, grapes, berries, pre-peeled oranges and 100% fruit or vegetable juice are all great options. Get creative and strive to include a fruit or vegetable with each meal.