Nutrition Break: Plan for healthy harvest meals

Harvest season is a stressful time of year as farmers work against the clock and the weather to get crops out of the ground as quickly and efficiently as possible.
One thing that can get put on the back burner during a stressful season is our health. Eating healthy during harvest is a challenge for many reasons including the lack of time to sit down for a meal, the issue of location and dining in a field, and stress leading us to crave high fat and high salt foods.
Field friendly fruits and vegetables: Eating a salad while driving a combine is not the easiest or safest choice, so consider some field friendly options. Sugar snap peas, carrots, cherry tomatoes, sliced bell peppers, radishes and cucumbers are all able to be eaten raw and with one hand, making them great selections for the field.
In terms of fruit, try to choose options that do not have to be peeled and are not overly juicy. Apples, grapes, berries, pre-peeled oranges and 100% fruit or vegetable juice are all great options. Get creative and strive to include a fruit or vegetable with each meal.
Small swaps: Sometimes making a healthy choice is simply making a small swap to meals you already enjoy. If you are cooking with ground beef, try to use lean ground beef like a 90/10 option. If you are eating a burger, sandwich or wrap, choose a whole wheat bread — this will give you added fiber and vitamins.
A portable, nutritious take on a classic sandwich is a field friendly BLT wrap. Start with a whole wheat tortilla and spread a thin layer of mayo before loading on lettuce and tomato. Add two slices of cooked bacon and roll up. Serve with a piece of fresh fruit and a small bag of chips for a healthy harvest meal.
Without a doubt one of the hardest meals to get someone to eat on busy days is breakfast! Most farmers are out the door before you can hand them a breakfast burrito or a piece of fruit.
Harvest is not the best time to completely overhaul your diet, but it is a great time to get creative and make small swaps toward a healthier eating pattern. If you would like more information about a healthy eating pattern and nutritious field meals for your farmer and family, go to https://go.unl.edu/foodfield to stay up to date with the Nebraska Extension’s Food in the Field Nutrition Program that seeks to better feed those who feed us in the field and everywhere in between. Have a safe and healthy harvest!
Eating on the run? Cut an egg muffin in half and roll up in a whole wheat tortilla for an easy, grab and go breakfast.
Egg Muffins
- 6 eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup low fat milk
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup broccoli florets, gently rubbed under cold running water
Crack eggs into a mixing bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after handling raw eggs. To the eggs, add salt, pepper, and milk. Whisk together.
Add broccoli and cheese and stir to combine.
Pour into a greased muffin tin about 2/3 full. Bake at 375 degrees F for 18 to 20 minutes until eggs reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees F.
Makes 6 muffins.
Nutrition information per muffin: 160 calories, 11 g fat, 600 mg sodium, 3 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 11 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
