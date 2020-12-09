Nutrition Break: Plan, shop smart to add more fruits, vegetables to your diet

One comment I hear frequently is that fruit and vegetables are too expensive.
However, it is possible to fit vegetables and fruits into any budget. Getting enough of these foods promotes health and can reduce your risk of certain diseases.
Here are a few low-cost ideas from USDA’s MyPlate:
1. Stick to your list. Plan out your meals ahead of time and make a grocery list. Buy only what you need. Do not shop when you are hungry. Shopping after eating will make it easier to pass on the tempting snack foods. You will have more of your food budget for vegetables and fruits.
2. Celebrate the season. Use fresh vegetables and fruits that are in season. They are easy to get, have more flavor, and are usually less expensive.
3. Try canned or frozen. Compare the price and the number of servings from fresh, canned and frozen forms of the same veggie or fruit. Canned and frozen items may be less expensive than fresh. For canned items, choose fruit canned in 100% fruit juice and vegetables with “low sodium” or “no salt added” on the label.
4. Buy small amounts frequently. Some fresh vegetables and fruits do not last very long. Buy small amounts more often to ensure you can eat the foods without throwing any away. Or purchase fresh produce, like peaches or bananas, in varying degrees of ripeness to allow for some ripening towards the end of the week.
5. Buy in bulk when items are on sale. For fresh vegetables or fruits you use often, a large size bag is typically the better buy. Canned or frozen fruits or vegetables can be bought in large quantities when they are on sale, since they last much longer.
6. Store brands = savings. Opt for store brands when possible. You will get the same or similar product for usually a cheaper price.
7. Keep it simple. Buy vegetables and fruits in their simplest form. Pre-cut, pre-washed, ready-to-eat, and processed foods are convenient, but often cost much more than when purchased in their basic forms.
8. Plan and cook smart. Prepare and freeze vegetable soups, stews, or other dishes in advance. This saves time and money. Add leftover vegetables to casseroles or blend them to make soup. Overripe fruit is great for smoothies or baking.
Strawberry Banana Mango Smoothie Bowl
- 1 banana, frozen or fresh (if fresh, gently rub under cold running water)
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 cup frozen mango chunks
- 2/3 cup low-fat milk (see note)
- Toppings: granola, chia seeds, fresh fruit, nuts, coconut flakes
Note: Based on desired thickness and blender, you may need to add more milk. If it is too thick, add more milk. If it is too thin, add more frozen fruit.
Wash hands with soap and water.
Place bananas, strawberries, mango and milk in a blender and process on high until smooth. Pour smoothie into a bowl. Top with desired toppings.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the freezer.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: Calories 170 total fat 1g saturated fat 0.5g sodium 40mg total carbohydrates 40g fiber 4g total sugars 29g, includes 0g added sugars.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
