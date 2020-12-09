Nutrition Break: Plan, shop smart to add more fruits, vegetables to your diet

One comment I hear frequently is that fruit and vegetables are too expensive.

However, it is possible to fit vegetables and fruits into any budget. Getting enough of these foods promotes health and can reduce your risk of certain diseases.

Here are a few low-cost ideas from USDA’s MyPlate:

1. Stick to your list. Plan out your meals ahead of time and make a grocery list. Buy only what you need. Do not shop when you are hungry. Shopping after eating will make it easier to pass on the tempting snack foods. You will have more of your food budget for vegetables and fruits.

2. Celebrate the season. Use fresh vegetables and fruits that are in season. They are easy to get, have more flavor, and are usually less expensive.

3. Try canned or frozen. Compare the price and the number of servings from fresh, canned and frozen forms of the same veggie or fruit. Canned and frozen items may be less expensive than fresh. For canned items, choose fruit canned in 100% fruit juice and vegetables with “low sodium” or “no salt added” on the label.