When those big, plump tomatoes turn from blushing pink to red, it’s time to think about preserving their goodness for year-round use.
Tomatoes are without a doubt the most widely home-canned product in the United States. To avoid spoilage and the risk of foodborne illness, follow these suggestions:
Canning tomatoes: The natural acidity in tomatoes varies widely because of differences in ripeness, growing conditions, injury or disease on the fruit, and vine conditions. Because of these factors, acid should be added in the form of lemon juice or citric acid to all home canned tomato products. Add 2 tablespoons bottled lemon juice or 1/2 teaspoon pure citric acid per quart of tomatoes. Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice or 1/4 teaspoon citric acid per pint.
Salsa: Most salsa recipes contain a mixture of low-acid foods, such as onions and peppers. Acid, like vinegar or lemon juice must be added to prevent the bacteria from growing. Use only salsa recipes that have been research tested to ensure that they contain enough acid and follow the directions closely.
Freezing tomatoes: Tomatoes are fairly simple to freeze. Wash and dip in boiling water for 30 seconds to loosen skins. Core, peel and freeze whole or in pieces. Pack into containers, leaving 1-inch headspace. Seal and freeze. Use only for cooking or seasoning as tomatoes will not be solid when thawed. Tomato products, such as sauce, puree, ketchup and chili sauce, can also be frozen. Prepare as usual, cool rapidly, pack into rigid containers leaving headspace, and freeze.
Pickling tomatoes: The safety concerns of pickled tomatoes are the same as those for canning tomatoes. When pickling, vinegar is typically added to achieve the necessary acidity. Do not alter vinegar, food or water proportions in a recipe or use vinegar with unknown acidity. Use only recipes with tested proportions of ingredients.
Think safety: Think creatively when planning to preserve tomatoes, but also think “safety”. There are many tested procedures and recipes available to preserve your tomatoes. Creating your own procedures and recipes could result in a hazardous product.
Here is a safe, tested recipe for salsa.
Choice Salsa
- 6 cups peeled, cored, seeded and chopped ripe tomatoes
- 9 cups diced onions and/or peppers of any variety
- 1-1/2 cups commercially bottled lemon or lime juice
- 3 teaspoons canning or pickling salt
Wash and rinse pint or half-pint canning jars; keep hot until ready to fill. Prepare lids and ring bands according to manufacturer’s directions.
To prepare tomatoes: Dip washed tomatoes in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds or until the skins split. Submerge immediately in cold water. Peel off loosened skins and remove cores. Remove seeds and chop (1/4- to 1/2-inch pieces).
To prepare onions: Peel, wash, core and dice onions (1/4-inch pieces). To prepare bell peppers: Wash and core bell peppers. Remove the seeds and membranes before dicing (1/4-inch pieces).
To prepare hot peppers: Wash and remove stems of hot peppers. Keep or remove as much of the seeds and membranes as you wish, depending on the ‘pepper heat’ of the salsa that you desire. Dice peppers (1/4-inch pieces).
Combine prepared ingredients in a large pot; add lemon juice and salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat while stirring. Reduce heat and simmer salsa for an additional 3 minutes, stirring as needed to prevent scorching.
Fill the hot salsa into prepared hot jars, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. If needed, remove air bubbles and re-adjust headspace to 1/2-inch. Wipe rims of jars with a clean dampened clean paper towel. Adjust lids and bands.
Process in a boiling water canner for 20 minutes (for an altitude between 1,001 and 6,000 feet).
Let cool, undisturbed, 12 to 24 hours and check for seals.
Makes about 6 pint jars.
Recipe from: National Center for Home Food Preservation
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
