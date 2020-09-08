Nutrition Break: Sorting out the cereal

Wandering down the cereal aisle at the grocery store can be quite the adventure. The number of choices can be overwhelming.
Breakfast cereals are made from grains such as corn, wheat, oats or rice. Cereal can be found as flakes, puffs, shreds, rings or balls. Regardless of the form it takes, breakfast cereal can be a great choice as part of breakfast, snacks or other meals.
Research has shown that eating healthy cereal is associated with higher intakes of fiber and calcium as well as with lower blood cholesterol and lower body mass index. When buying cereals, choose those made from whole grains with little or no added sugar. By weight, many kids cereals are at least 40% sugar!
What exactly should you look for on the cereal box? Start with checking to make sure it is whole grain. Select cereals that have whole-grain products listed first in the list of ingredients. In general, cereals that contain about 100 to 200 calories per serving, at least three grams of fiber, and eight or fewer grams of sugar are good choices. Also, choose cereals that have less than 150 mg of sodium per serving.
It can be quite an undertaking to shop the cereal aisle! There is a variety to choose from and some cost quite a bit more than others. Here are a few money-saving tips:
-- More than half the price of a box of cereal goes to the manufacturer’s development, packaging and advertising expenses and profit. Perfectly fine store-brand cereals cost a lot less than national brands.
-- Save money by buying cereal in a bag. Bagged, renamed versions of boxed cereals cost about $1 less than the originals. Keep them fresh and easy to pour by placing them in a plastic storage container.
-- Oatmeal and other hot cereals are economical and high in nutrients. Add some fruit, milk and nuts for a complete breakfast.
-- Be aware of where the cereals are placed on the grocery shelves. More expensive brands are at “eye-level,” or at a level that makes them easy to see, grab and toss in the cart.
Here is one of my favorite recipes for cereal bars — quick, easy and you probably have all of the ingredients waiting in your cupboard. Use any type of cereal you have on hand. It is also a great way to use up any little bits of cereal left in boxes that no one wants to finish.
Whole Grain Cereal Bars
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 3 cups whole grain cereal — toasted oat circles, crushed shredded wheat, etc.
- 1/2 cup dried fruit (raisins, dried cranberries, dried cherries, etc.), optional
Combine brown sugar, honey and peanut butter in a microwave-safe glass bowl. Melt the peanut butter mixture microwave in 30 second intervals, stirring after each melting, for 1 to 2 minutes (depending on your microwave). Stir in cereal and dried fruit.
Press cereal mixture into an 8 inch square pan sprayed with non-stick spray. Cool and cut into bars.
Makes 16 servings.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!