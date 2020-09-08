Nutrition Break: Sorting out the cereal

Wandering down the cereal aisle at the grocery store can be quite the adventure. The number of choices can be overwhelming.

Breakfast cereals are made from grains such as corn, wheat, oats or rice. Cereal can be found as flakes, puffs, shreds, rings or balls. Regardless of the form it takes, breakfast cereal can be a great choice as part of breakfast, snacks or other meals.

Research has shown that eating healthy cereal is associated with higher intakes of fiber and calcium as well as with lower blood cholesterol and lower body mass index. When buying cereals, choose those made from whole grains with little or no added sugar. By weight, many kids cereals are at least 40% sugar!

What exactly should you look for on the cereal box? Start with checking to make sure it is whole grain. Select cereals that have whole-grain products listed first in the list of ingredients. In general, cereals that contain about 100 to 200 calories per serving, at least three grams of fiber, and eight or fewer grams of sugar are good choices. Also, choose cereals that have less than 150 mg of sodium per serving.

It can be quite an undertaking to shop the cereal aisle! There is a variety to choose from and some cost quite a bit more than others. Here are a few money-saving tips: