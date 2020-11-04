Nutrition Break: Start thinking about holiday food safety

It is November and soon the holidays will be here.

Many of us are already thinking about our favorite holiday foods and meals. Before you cook the turkey or start making holiday goodies, see how well you do on this holiday food safety quiz:

About how long should you allow for thawing a frozen turkey in the refrigerator?

Answer: 24 hours per each 4-5 pounds of turkey. Place the frozen bird in its original wrapper in the refrigerator (40°F or below). Allow approximately 24 hours per each 4–5 pounds of turkey. A thawed turkey can remain in the refrigerator for 1–2 days. If you don’t have a refrigerator thermometer, now is a great time to get one.

How hot does a turkey need to be?

Answer: 165 degrees F. Use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature of the turkey. A whole turkey is safe cooked to at least a temperature of 165 degrees F. Check the internal temperature in the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast. If you do not have food thermometer, now is a great time to purchase one. A pop-up thermometer in the turkey may not be reliable.

Should wash or rinse your turkey before cooking it?