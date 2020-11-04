Nutrition Break: Start thinking about holiday food safety

It is November and soon the holidays will be here.
Many of us are already thinking about our favorite holiday foods and meals. Before you cook the turkey or start making holiday goodies, see how well you do on this holiday food safety quiz:
About how long should you allow for thawing a frozen turkey in the refrigerator?
Answer: 24 hours per each 4-5 pounds of turkey. Place the frozen bird in its original wrapper in the refrigerator (40°F or below). Allow approximately 24 hours per each 4–5 pounds of turkey. A thawed turkey can remain in the refrigerator for 1–2 days. If you don’t have a refrigerator thermometer, now is a great time to get one.
How hot does a turkey need to be?
Answer: 165 degrees F. Use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature of the turkey. A whole turkey is safe cooked to at least a temperature of 165 degrees F. Check the internal temperature in the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast. If you do not have food thermometer, now is a great time to purchase one. A pop-up thermometer in the turkey may not be reliable.
Should wash or rinse your turkey before cooking it?
Answer: No. Many people think that washing their turkey will remove bacteria and make it safer. However, it is virtually impossible to wash bacteria off the bird. Instead, juices that splash during washing can transfer bacteria onto the surfaces of your kitchen, other foods and utensils. This is called cross-contamination and can make people sick. Washing your hands before and after handling your turkey and its packaging is crucial to avoid spreading harmful bacteria.
Is it OK to taste dough for cookies, cakes and bread before it is bake?
Answer: No. Flour does not look like a raw food, but typically, it is. This means it hasn’t been treated to kill germs such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), which causes food poisoning. Raw eggs in unbaked dough can also contain Salmonella, a germ that causes food poisoning. Bacteria are killed when food made with flour or eggs is cooked. This is why you should never taste or eat raw dough or batter.
Pumpkin Cake
- 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
- 1 box spice cake mix
- 1/2 cup water
Wash hands with soap and water.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray your choice of pan, (Bundt pan, muffin pan, or 10-by-15-inch baking dish for bars).
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients until well blended.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
Makes 24 bars or servings.
Nutrition information per serving (based on 24): calories 100, total fat 2.5g , sodium 170mg, total carbohydrates 17g, fiber 1g, total sugars 10g, protein 1g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
