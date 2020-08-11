The phrase “cool as a cucumber” comes from the fact that the inside of a cucumber can be up to 20 degrees cooler than the outside — great for a hot August day!
Cucumbers are plentiful right now either from your garden, at a farmer’s market or in the grocery stores. They are a welcome addition to meals this time of year and can be prepared in a variety of ways.
There are two basic types of cucumbers — slicing and pickling. Slicing cucumbers are longer usually around 9 inches long, have dark green skin and are glossy with tapering ends. The pickling varieties are smaller and squatter, have a lighter skin, and are bumpy.
There is one variety usually only available in grocery stores called a European or English cucumber. They are mainly grown in greenhouses and are available year round.
Cucumbers have a very high water content that keeps the calorie content very low. A cup of sliced cucumbers only has about 15 calories. The protein, carbohydrate and fat content is also low but cucumbers are a good source of Vitamin C. They supply texture and variety to meals and snacks.
Select cucumbers that have been kept cool or stored in the shade. Avoid ones that are shriveled, withered or have bulging middles. Slender, firm, dark green cucumbers will taste the best. Avoid choosing ones with bruises, dark spots or large seeds.
After purchasing, it is recommended to store cucumbers in the refrigerator. Always wash them under cool running water before eating. The peel can be eaten or cut off depending on personal preference.
Fresh cucumbers can be eaten sliced, added to salads, in sandwiches and wraps, paired with a favorite dip or made into their very own salad or salsa.
One more thing cucumbers are good for is pickling — whole, sliced, spears and even relish. Pickles can be sweet, spicy or sour.
If you decide you want to try pickling some of the cucumber bounty that is available right now, be sure and follow the latest guidelines for pickling available from your local Nebraska Extension office or the USDA.
Enjoy fresh cucumbers today!
Dill Cucumber Sauce
- 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
- 3 tablespoons reduced fat mayonnaise
- 1 cucumber (peeled, with seeds removed), gently rubbed under cold running water, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon sweet onion, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill or 1 teaspoon dried dill
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
Wash your hands with soap and water.
Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate for about 1 hour to allow flavors to blend.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 60 calories, 2.5 g total fat, 0 g saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 105 mg sodium, 6 g total carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 3 g total sugars, 3 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
