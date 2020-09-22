Nutrition Break: The cauliflower trend continues!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cauliflower became the “it” vegetable back in 2016. Most vegetable trends tend to fade out after time. However, because of its mild flavor and versatility, we still see cauliflower in a variety of products such as cauliflower rice, cauliflower pizza crust, etc.

Cauliflower has a fresh taste and unique texture. It can be purchased fresh, frozen, or pre-cut, and tastes great raw or cooked.

Cauliflower is available year round in the grocery store. It is traditionally white in color, but purple, green, and orange varieties are available. Cauliflower is very high in vitamin C and is a good source of foliate and fiber. Orange cauliflower has 25 times the vitamin A as white. Cauliflower is low in calories, with only 25 calories per half cup serving.

Look for cauliflower that is compact, without browning, and has bright green leaves. Avoid heads that have brown spots or spaces between the florets.

When ready to use cauliflower, wash under cold running water. Pull or cut all the leaves from the florets. Use a sharp paring knife, carefully cut off each floret from the main stem or break with your hands. Discard the stem. Cut each floret into smaller spears if desired, or keep them intact.