Nutrition Break: Tips and tricks for cooking in a microwave

Our microwave is probably the most frequently used kitchen appliance in our household — not sure what we would do without it.

Microwaves may seem like the easiest cooking mechanisms to use, but there are many things we need to know about microwaves before cooking in them.

Most of us use the microwave frequently for reheating. It is safe to cook food in a microwave, but the food can cook unevenly.

When cooking raw meat or poultry, use a food thermometer in the thickest areas not near fat or bone, to make sure it has reached the recommended temperature for destroying harmful bacteria and other pathogens.

Always allow 1 to 2 minutes before checking the temperature after the microwave has stopped. This is not cooling time but time for the food to finish cooking.

Certain containers and wraps are safe for microwave use while others are not. Only use cookware that is labeled safe for microwave use. General items safe for microwave use include:

Heat-proof glass

Ceramic glass

Oven cooking bags

Straw and wood baskets for quick warm-ups

White, unprinted paper plates, towels, and napkins

Wax paper, parchment paper and heavy plastic wrap