Whether your children are going to school in-person or virtually, healthy snacks can help children get the nutrients they need after a long day of learning. Helping children eat healthy snacks is an ongoing struggle with many parents.
Chips, cookies, candy and cake are among the most frequently chosen snack foods, according to a national survey done by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Try to purchase these foods less often. Kids and adults will be more likely to select the healthier choices when there is less competition.
Healthy snacks do take a little time to plan. Carefully chosen snacks are a good way for kids to meet their recommended daily intake of fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy and whole grains.
Here are a few kid-friendly suggestions based on the MyPlate food groups:
Grains: Cracker stacks (whole wheat crackers topped with cheese slices); ready-to-eat cereals; popcorn; trail mix, (ready-to-eat cereals mixed with raisins or other dried fruit); and whole grain graham crackers.
Vegetables: Vegetable sticks such as carrot, green pepper, cucumber or squash; celery stuffed with peanut butter; cherry tomatoes cut in small pieces; whole grape tomatoes; green beans or sugar peas served with low-fat dip.
Fruits: Apple ring sandwiches (apple rings topped with peanut butter); orange or mandarin orange sections; chunks of banana or pineapple; canned fruits packed in juice; and juice box of 100% juice.
Dairy: Milk shakes made with fruit and milk; cheese slices with thin apple wedges; yogurt topped with fruit or granola and string cheese or individually wrapped slices.
Protein: Hard-cooked eggs (wedges or slices), sliced turkey or ham, peanut butter (or other nut butter) or bean dip spread on crackers.
Healthy after-school snacking is possible — even likely, for the most dedicated young junk-food aficionado.
Lemon Velvet Supreme
- 2 cups low-fat vanilla yogurt
- 3 tablespoons instant, lemon pudding mix
- 8 squares graham crackers, crushed
- 1 can (11 ounces) mandarin orange slices, drained (or your favorite fresh, canned or dried fruit)
Wash hands with soap and water.
Combine vanilla yogurt and pudding mix; gently stir together.
Layer bottom of serving dish with crushed graham crackers, reserving a few tablespoons to sprinkle on top. Pour pudding mixture over cracker crumbs.
Top with mandarin orange slices or your favorite fruit. Sprinkle with remaining crumbs.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 148 calories, 2 g total fat, 196 mg sodium, 29 g total carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 4 g protein.
Recipe from: MyPlate Kitchen
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
