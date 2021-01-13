Nutrition Break: Using an electric multi-cooker? Do it safely

Have you jumped on the electric multi-cooker (such as an Instant Pot) bandwagon?

I purchased one a couple of years ago and still feel like I have so much to learn. These appliances can be used for slow-

cooking, searing, sautéing, simmering, steaming, yogurt making, etc. Probably the most talked-about use for the electric multi-cookers, is the pressure-cooking feature.

Stovetop pressure cookers have been around a long time. They have proved valuable for decreasing cooking time, reducing energy consumption, and retaining nutrient quality equal to or higher than that of foods cooked by other methods. Today, we have a wide variety of pressure cookers available ranging from the conventional stovetop pot to the newer electric models.