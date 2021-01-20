Nutrition Break: Warm up with homemade soup

As the cold January winds flow through Nebraska, sitting down to a bowl of soup can warm the body and spirit.

National Soup Month is a great opportunity to explore the diverse and healthy benefits found in soup. Hot or cold, there is a soup variety for every palate.

Here are a few tips to make your soup safe and something to savor:

Think sodium. When making soup at home, use low-sodium broth, stock or soup base. Enhance flavors with herbs and spices. Try savory flavors with “bite,” such as black pepper, garlic powder, curry powder, cumin, dill seeds, basil, ginger, coriander and onion. When substituting minced or powdered garlic and onion for the salt versions, use about half as much.

When choosing canned soups, read the nutrition label. Look for claims such as, “low in sodium” or “very low in sodium” to find soups with less than 140 milligrams (mg) sodium per serving.

Be creative! Whole grains such as brown rice and barley can increase the nutritive value of the dish while maintaining great flavor. Dried beans and peas provide fiber, protein, folic acid, iron and more. A great method to thicken most soups and stews is to remove some of the cooked vegetables, puree in a blender, and return the pureed mixture to the pot.