Nutrition Break: Warm up with homemade soup

As the cold January winds flow through Nebraska, sitting down to a bowl of soup can warm the body and spirit.
National Soup Month is a great opportunity to explore the diverse and healthy benefits found in soup. Hot or cold, there is a soup variety for every palate.
Here are a few tips to make your soup safe and something to savor:
Think sodium. When making soup at home, use low-sodium broth, stock or soup base. Enhance flavors with herbs and spices. Try savory flavors with “bite,” such as black pepper, garlic powder, curry powder, cumin, dill seeds, basil, ginger, coriander and onion. When substituting minced or powdered garlic and onion for the salt versions, use about half as much.
When choosing canned soups, read the nutrition label. Look for claims such as, “low in sodium” or “very low in sodium” to find soups with less than 140 milligrams (mg) sodium per serving.
Be creative! Whole grains such as brown rice and barley can increase the nutritive value of the dish while maintaining great flavor. Dried beans and peas provide fiber, protein, folic acid, iron and more. A great method to thicken most soups and stews is to remove some of the cooked vegetables, puree in a blender, and return the pureed mixture to the pot.
Save time. Soup can be made in large quantities and in advance. Eat refrigerated soups within three or four days or freeze it. Do not let soup sit at room temperature for more than TWO hours. To speed cooling, transfer soup to smaller containers, making sure soup is no more than two inches deep. Transfer to the refrigerator while warm, covering loosely. When serving a second time, reheat until steaming hot throughout, at least 165 degrees F.
Follow these simple tips to stay warm and healthy with soup this winter. Soup’s on during National Soup Month!
Slow Cooker Hamburger Stew
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1/2 cup chopped onion (see note)
- 1 cup chopped carrots (see note)
- 1 cup chopped celery (see note)
- 1 can (15 ounce) diced tomatoes (see note)
- 4 cups water or low-sodium beef broth
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano, basil or other herb (optional)
Note: Before chopping vegetables, scrub with a clean vegetable brush. To lower sodium content, choose one of the many brands of tomatoes available in a no salt added version.
Wash hands with soap and water.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the ground beef and cook, stirring often to crumble, until cooked through and temperature reaches 160 degrees F on a food thermometer. Drain fat.
Place beef, chopped vegetables, tomatoes, water and optional seasoning in a slow cooker.
Cook on LOW 8 to 10 hours or on HIGH for 4 to 6 hours.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 275 calories, 10g fat, 240mg sodium, 22g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 25g protein.
