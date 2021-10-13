October is Pork Month

October is National Pork Month!
Today’s pork has about 16% less fat and 27% less saturated fat as compared to 30 years ago. Both the pork tenderloin and pork sirloin roast meet the criteria for the American Heart Association Heart Checkmark, which means they contain less than 5 grams of fat, 2 grams or less of saturated fat, and 480 milligrams or less of sodium per label serving.
What should I look for when buying fresh pork? When buying pork, look for cuts with a relatively small amount of fat over the outside and with meat that is firm and a grayish pink color. For best flavor and tenderness, meat should have a small amount of marbling.
What do the dates on pork mean? Product dating (i.e. applying “sell by” or “use by” dates) is not required by government regulations. However, many stores and processors may voluntarily choose to date packages of raw pork. Use or freeze products with a “sell-by” date within 3 to 5 days of purchase.
If the manufacturer has determined a “use-by” date, observe it. It’s always best to buy a product before its date expires. It’s not important if a date expires after freezing pork because all foods stay safe while properly frozen.
How do I thaw pork? There are three safe ways to thaw pork: in the refrigerator, in cold water (in an airtight or leak-proof bag) and in the microwave. Never thaw at room temperature on the counter or in other locations.
When microwave-defrosting pork, plan to cook it immediately after thawing because some areas of the food may become warm and begin to cook during microwaving
It is safe to cook frozen pork in the oven, on the stove or grill without defrosting it first; the cooking time may be about 50% longer. Use a meat thermometer to check for doneness.
Do not cook frozen pork in a slow cooker. It isn’t necessary to wash raw pork before cooking it. Any bacteria which might be present on the surface would be destroyed by cooking.
What cooking temperature does pork need reach to be safe? For safety, the USDA recommends cooking ground pork patties and ground pork mixtures such as meat loaf to 160 degrees F. Cook all raw pork steaks, chops, and roasts to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees F as measured with a food thermometer before removing meat from the heat source.
For safety and quality, allow meat to rest for at least three minutes before carving or consuming. For reasons of personal preference, you can always choose to cook meat to higher temperatures.
This recipe is a great source of protein and the sweet potatoes add important vitamin A. Thanks to the orange and cinnamon flavoring, you may be able to skip the salt entirely.
Orange and Sweet Potato Pork Chops
- 2 pork loin chops
- 1 sweet potato, washed, peeled, and sliced
- 1/2 orange, scrubbed with a clean vegetable brush under cold running water, sliced
- 1 dash cinnamon
- 1 dash salt (optional)
- 1 dash black pepper (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Place meat and sweet potato slices in a baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with orange slices and sprinkle with seasonings.
Cover and bake for 1 hour until meat is tender. Pork is safely cooked when it has been heated to 145 degrees F.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 270 calories, 11 g total fat, 85 mg sodium 17g carbohydrates, 3g fiber, 25g protein.
Recipe adapted from: Utah State University Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu