October is Pork Month

October is National Pork Month!

Today’s pork has about 16% less fat and 27% less saturated fat as compared to 30 years ago. Both the pork tenderloin and pork sirloin roast meet the criteria for the American Heart Association Heart Checkmark, which means they contain less than 5 grams of fat, 2 grams or less of saturated fat, and 480 milligrams or less of sodium per label serving.

What should I look for when buying fresh pork? When buying pork, look for cuts with a relatively small amount of fat over the outside and with meat that is firm and a grayish pink color. For best flavor and tenderness, meat should have a small amount of marbling.

What do the dates on pork mean? Product dating (i.e. applying “sell by” or “use by” dates) is not required by government regulations. However, many stores and processors may voluntarily choose to date packages of raw pork. Use or freeze products with a “sell-by” date within 3 to 5 days of purchase.

If the manufacturer has determined a “use-by” date, observe it. It’s always best to buy a product before its date expires. It’s not important if a date expires after freezing pork because all foods stay safe while properly frozen.