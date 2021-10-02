October is the best time to buy these things

And just like that, autumn has arrived! Oh, how I love this time of year!

Cooler weather, sweaters, scarves, pumpkin pie and beautiful fall colors make this, for me, the very best time of year. And there’s more — bargains galore await as we head in. Here’s a quick rundown of bargains we’re sure to find during October:

Halloween costumes, decor and party gear. Traditionally, stores go all-out to stock up for Halloween. As the month goes, they anticipate how much they’ll have left to deal with if they stick to retail pricing. That means super sales later in the month.

If you can hold up on buying costumes, decor and party supplies until the third week of October or even closer to the 31st, you’ll be rewarded well with super clearance prices!

Jeans. Many retailers typically have an overstock of denim jeans this month leftover from back-to-school shopping. Keep your eyes open for super sales and discounts. Don’t expect the greatest selections of styles and sizes, but if you’re willing to search, now is a great time to score a new pair of jeans.