One big wadded-up mess ... and how to fix it

If I’ve heard from one reader, I’ve heard from one thousand — all with the same problem: wadded-up sheets.

I feel their pain because I have suffered this problem as well. So annoying. It can happen in the clothes washer, but also in the dryer.

My best solution, which only slightly reduces the problem, has been to launder one sheet at a time and then stop the dryer to rearrange and unroll a couple of times during the cycle. And, really, that is no solution at all since it requires more time, energy and detergent. So ridiculous, especially because my washer and dryer are considered large capacity.

If I attempt to launder a set of sheets, daring to throw in pillowcases as well, here’s what happens: The sheets get twisted and tangled and then end up in a tight roll. The pillowcases wind up inside that big, fat wad, making me wonder if they even got washed.

Untangling the wet mess before putting them into the dryer doesn’t help much at all as the process only starts again. The end result? A big, wadded-up, wrinkled mess with random wet spots.