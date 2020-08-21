Online actions have in-person consequences

Dear Annie: My direct manager recently deleted me on the networking website LinkedIn.

I have repeatedly asked him, in person and through email, why he deleted me, but I receive nothing but vague responses from him. I feel a lack of respect over his deleting me and even more so when he refuses to tell me why he made this decision.

We’re both adults here; let’s be mature. I was shocked that he removed me from his connections.

Should I be concerned about my position at the company? Am I at risk of being fired?

— Linked Out

Dear Linked Out: Who knows why your manager deleted you. Everyone has different comfort levels with whom they’d like to connect with online. It doesn’t mean your job is in jeopardy.

But if you keep pestering him about it, you might fulfill your own prophecy.

Dear Annie: I wanted to say that your response to “Wondering in Anywhere, USA” — the person who was wondering whether to correct a friend’s “pr-” word mispronunciations — was spot on.