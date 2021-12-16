Outdated tradition? Annie says it’s much more than that

— Wondering

Dear Wondering: Sure, it’s easier than ever to have food delivered. But the gesture of bringing meals to the grieving or sick has never really been about making things more convenient for them (though that’s part of it). It’s about community. It’s about showing someone going through a hard time that he or she has the support of friends and neighbors.

So I’d encourage you to do whatever you can. If you find you don’t have time to cook, then picking up takeout is just fine, too. It’s your stopping by that counts.

Dear Annie: As a survivor of abuse, I would like to share some things with “Ostracized,” whose adult children seem to have chosen their dad’s side despite his abusive behavior toward her:

You are doing more for your children than you know. Leaving a toxic marriage teaches them how to stand up for themselves. Staying centered, calm and confident teaches them things that money won’t buy. They have their own lessons to learn, and added demands will only continue this churning. Snail-mail letters are powerful because they can come back to them time and time again.