Overindulging and then overwhelming others

Dear At a Loss: Is it possible that Mike’s intensifying inappropriate behavior toward your wife coincides with an intensifying drinking problem? Alcoholism is a progressive disease, and you never know what might be going on behind closed doors. Your wife could open a dialogue with her sister: ask how things have been at home, gently and nonjudgmentally express concern about Mike’s drinking. That’s one place to start.

Additionally, see if your wife would be OK with your trying to stop his unwanted advances before they start — such as by warmly walking him to the door while making chitchat, before he can begin making his way to her for a goodnight kiss. And continue to check in with her about how she’s feeling. Over time, she may grow more open to the idea of your speaking up.

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been together nine years. I’ve always been the one to bring up marriage and kids. He never says much in those conversations.

I’m also always the one putting in the effort and showing him affection. The past year, we’ve hardly been intimate at all. When I ask him why, it’s always some excuse: “I’m exhausted,” or “I’m sore from work.” Yet I am the one who cleans the house on top of working full time.