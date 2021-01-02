Own less; live more

What would you do if you had to use — let alone actually enjoy — everything you own?

Truth be told, most of us will never live long enough to accomplish such an overwhelming requirement. Instead, we pack it, stack it and pile it away — even pay rent to store it. Then we keep right on accumulating, acquiring and attaining even more. More doesn’t add to our joy the way we thought it would. More stuff dilutes the quality of our lives.

Vilfredo Pareto, an Italian economist, “discovered” the “Pareto principle” in 1897 when he observed that 80% of the land in England (and every country he subsequently studied) was owned by 20% of the population. Pareto’s theory of predictable imbalance has been widely proven and applied to almost every aspect of modern life, including the things we own.

So, let’s think this through: If 80% of what we use comes from 20% of what we own, a huge amount of the space in our homes is occupied by stuff we never use; it’s clutter!

It’s difficult to fend off that nauseous feeling when you calculate clutter’s actual cost in hard-earned cash. There is, of course, the original price tag to acquire it. But then there’s the cost to own it.