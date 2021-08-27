Painkiller ‘habit’ has become an addiction

Dear Tired: Of course you’re exhausted. You’re living in the tides of addiction, but you don’t have to be subject to the constant push and pull.

To find some grounding, I strongly encourage you to check out Nar-Anon at www.nar-anon.org or SMART Recovery Family and Friends at www.smartrecovery.org. You cannot neglect your own mental health.

As for your wife, she clearly has a severe opioid addiction and needs professional help. You and your adult children may choose to do an intervention in order to make the strongest possible case to get her into an in-patient treatment facility. She will need the supervision of medical professionals if she’s going to detox.

Call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 800-662-4357 for guidance and to be referred to resources in your area.

Dear Annie: I have been working at the same company for 12 years, and I haven’t gotten a raise in five years. I never got in the habit of asking for them, because they used to give me a small salary bump every other year. But that petered out when a new CEO took over.