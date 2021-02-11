Pandemic revealed employer’s true character

Dear Employee: This may be a silly question, but I have to ask: Did you let your boss know (in writing) that you feel unsafe in the current conditions? If not, that should be your first order of business. If he continues to disregard your safety even after you’ve expressed your concern, then document his negligence as thoroughly as possible.

On Jan. 21, 2021, the White House issued an executive order on Protecting Worker Health and Safety, which may entitle you to further protections and recourse. It’s worth talking to an employment lawyer for guidance on next steps.

Legal facets aside, to your ultimate question of how you continue working for a person who has made it clear he cares more about his wealth than his employees’ health: Crisis reveals character, and now that your boss showed his true colors, it will be hard to unsee them.

Looking for a new job is a wise idea. It’s prudent to secure another position before leaving your current one.

Dear Annie: I got hung up on your response to “Unheard Girlfriend,” who wrote to you about her boyfriend. She said they “have one child together and one on the way” and that she was frustrated because she does all of the housework even though they’re both employed.