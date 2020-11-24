Parents seek to take control of teens’ tech time

You and your husband should begin by staying firm on your rules for cellphone use. Also, there should be no cellphones in their bedrooms, particularly at night, or at the dining table.

In fact, phones should be silenced or turned off during meals. Put parental controls and locks on apps when possible, and maintain the right to conduct random searches of their call log, email and apps

Have your children sign a contract that enforces escalating punishment, such as a 24-hour period without their phone for the first infraction, 48 hours for the second, 72 hours for the third, etc.

You may do all this in a positive way. Let them know that you are going to give them independence to use their phones but hold them accountable to using them in a mature and thoughtful way. Have a conversation about cyberbullying, phone etiquette and the dangers of posting or sending messages without understanding long-term implications.

Encourage your children to communicate openly with you about any issues they may have or anything that is making them uncomfortable. Good luck!