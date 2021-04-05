Past choices judged in present

Given that your son picked her and she is the mother of your grandchildren, you should find a way to make it work. That doesn’t mean being a doormat, either. Speak with your son to try and better understand why you are not allowed over. Tell him just what you told me — that you are lonely because of the pandemic and miss them so much. Also, know that you are not alone; many people feel depressed after a year of isolation.

You raised your son without any support whatsoever. The goal is harmonious family relations, but your son, and his father, should stick up for you. I hope they do. Good luck — and keep us posted.

Dear Annie: I’m the type of person who minds their own business and tries to live peacefully with everyone. I expect people to respond accordingly. However, very often I seem to get the opposite in return.

For example, I was confiding in my sister about my health and finances. She told our other siblings. I was very annoyed and have hard feelings toward her because I thought we had an understanding that our conversation was private. She should have known this without me telling her. I mean, if I wanted our entire family to know my business, I would have done a group chat.