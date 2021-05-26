Play it safe when serving hamburgers this summer

With Memorial Day comes summer grilling season. And with summer grilling season comes burgers … lots of burgers. And it’s important to keep those burgers as safe as possible.
What’s the best way to handle raw ground beef when shopping? At the store, place the package of ground beef in a plastic bag so leaking juices won’t drip on other foods. Make it one of the last items to go into your shopping cart. Separate raw meat from ready-cooked items in your cart. Have the clerk place the raw ground beef in a separate bag.
How should raw ground beef be stored at home? Refrigerate or freeze ground beef as soon as possible after purchase. This preserves freshness and slows the growth of bacteria. It can be refrigerated or frozen in its original packaging if the meat will be used soon. If refrigerated, keep at 40 degrees F or below and use within one or two days.
What is the best way to thaw ground beef? The best way to safely thaw ground beef is in the refrigerator. Keeping meat cold while it is defrosting is essential to prevent the growth of bacteria. Cook or refreeze within one or two days.
To defrost ground beef more rapidly, you can defrost in the microwave oven or in cold water. If using the microwave, cook the ground beef immediately because some areas may begin to cook during the defrosting. To defrost in cold water, put the meat in a watertight plastic bag and submerge. Change the water every 30 minutes. Cook immediately.
Do not refreeze raw ground meat thawed in cold water or in the microwave oven unless you cook it first.
Is it dangerous to eat raw or undercooked ground beef? Yes. Raw and undercooked meat may contain harmful bacteria. USDA recommends not eating or tasting raw or undercooked ground beef. To be sure all bacteria are destroyed, cook meat loaf, meatballs and hamburgers to a safe minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees F.
Are microwaved hamburgers safe? Yes, if they were cooked properly to destroy harmful bacteria. Since microwaves may not cook food as evenly as conventional methods, covering hamburgers while cooking will help them heat more evenly. Turn each patty over and rotate midway through cooking. Allow patties to stand 1 or 2 minutes to complete cooking. Then use a food thermometer to check that the internal temperature is 160 degrees F.
Fiesta Burgers
- 1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef
- 1/4 cup chopped onion,
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped red bell pepper
- 3 tablespoons picante sauce or salsa
- 2 teaspoons prepared Dijon-style mustard
- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 hamburger buns
- Leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes
Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. Wash onion and peppers before chopping.
In a bowl, mix the ground beef with onion, red pepper, picante sauce or salsa, mustard, horseradish (if desired), salt and pepper.
Form into four burgers, each about 3/4 inch thick. Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds after handling the meat. Using utensils, place burgers on a grill that has reached medium-high heat. Check each burger with a food thermometer after approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Turn burgers as needed.
A hamburger is done when it reaches 160 degrees. Clean the thermometer between uses with hot, soapy water. Place burgers on buns and top with condiments and garnishes of choice.
After measuring the final temperature, remember to clean the food thermometer with hot, soapy water.
Nutrition information per burger: 430 calories, 19g fat, 25g carbohydrate, 460 mg sodium.
Recipe from: North Dakota State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu