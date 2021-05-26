Play it safe when serving hamburgers this summer

With Memorial Day comes summer grilling season. And with summer grilling season comes burgers … lots of burgers. And it’s important to keep those burgers as safe as possible.

What’s the best way to handle raw ground beef when shopping? At the store, place the package of ground beef in a plastic bag so leaking juices won’t drip on other foods. Make it one of the last items to go into your shopping cart. Separate raw meat from ready-cooked items in your cart. Have the clerk place the raw ground beef in a separate bag.

How should raw ground beef be stored at home? Refrigerate or freeze ground beef as soon as possible after purchase. This preserves freshness and slows the growth of bacteria. It can be refrigerated or frozen in its original packaging if the meat will be used soon. If refrigerated, keep at 40 degrees F or below and use within one or two days.

What is the best way to thaw ground beef? The best way to safely thaw ground beef is in the refrigerator. Keeping meat cold while it is defrosting is essential to prevent the growth of bacteria. Cook or refreeze within one or two days.