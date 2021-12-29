Please, can’t someone make a decent steam iron?!

The Auto Clean system works well, provided you use it often, which you should. And it has a three-way auto shut-off that’s pretty cool, along with an anti-drip feature, a nonstick soleplate and an 8-foot retractable cord.

While it takes about eight minutes to fully heat up due to the lower wattage, it produces a good, constant heft of steam, has a good-size reservoir, uses tap water and has an auto-off feature. For the money, this is a really great option.

Rowenta Focus Steam Iron. This beautiful 1700-watt Rowenta steam iron is my choice for Best Inexpensive Quality Under $80. It heats up fast, has 400 micro-steam holes with a burst-of-steam feature and has a high-capacity reservoir. It uses tap water and has three-way auto-off, and the centered cord makes it ideal for either right- or left-handed operation.

The 10-ounce water reservoir is exceptionally large for a steam iron. The anti-calc cleaning system is good and, when used as directed, will increase the lifetime of the iron. I can’t say enough good things about this iron. It’s a beautiful thing. If this fits your budget, it is the better option.