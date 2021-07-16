Practical tips to help with home maintenance, repair

Maintenance costs can put a serious dent in your budget and savings — a dent that’s tough to repair. While there are certain things you definitely need an expert to handle, there are plenty of other situations in which you can make minor but meaningful repairs without calling for professional support — while saving serious cash.

From closet rods to roof repair, and from wallpaper tricks to paint smarts, here is a sampling of practical tips and brilliant ideas to help around the house.

Closet rod fix. To fix a sagging clothes closet rod, buy a 1/2-inch long galvanized pipe and a 3/4-inch long thin-wall PVC piping, both the same length as the rod. You can get these at a local home improvement center such as Home Depot or Lowe’s. Remove the existing sagging rod. Then, slip the pipe inside the PVC to create a new rod and slide this into the existing rod brackets. If you are bothered by the printing on the PVC, clean it off with rubbing alcohol.