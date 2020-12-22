Practical ways to simplify your (complicated) life

A poll conducted on Twitter revealed that about 44% of respondents said they would be willing to accept a 10% reduction in pay if they could work at home permanently to spend less time commuting and spend more time with their families.
It is a lovely thought, but is it realistic? Earning less is hardly an option for most people. But that doesn’t mean we cannot take small steps to simplify our complicated lives. With a little effort here and there, before you know it, your efforts will add up to something significant.
Declutter. Dejunking your life by getting rid of clutter is a cheap, fast and effective way to become physically and financially sound. It’s also the path to emotional and intellectual happiness.
Cultivate contentment. Choose to be happy with what you have. Memorize these eight words, and repeat them regularly: “Buy what I need; want what I have.” The social imperative that one must consume to be happy is what breeds dissatisfaction and unfulfillment — the constant ratcheting up of standard demands that we constantly upgrade in order to keep up. It takes a conscious effort to desire less.
Write things down. Write down the things you need to remember, and forget everything else. Don’t allow your mind to dwell on things over which you have no control.
Share, lend, borrow, rent. Part of the reason we have our love affair with shopping and consumerism is because we think we need to personally own everything we use. Before you agree to complicate your life further with yet another possession, consider the alternatives.
Unplug. Turn off the TV, and activate “do not disturb.” You may not realize how your household television viewing and time on social media are affecting your purchasing and lifestyle choices. If you are addicted to television, kicking the habit will simplify your life and allow you to find satisfaction.
Drive a simple car. High-end, luxury automobiles are nice to drive, but they can complicate one’s life. Typically, they are gas-guzzlers and expensive to insure, register, maintain and repair.
Select patterned carpet. Light-colored, plush carpeting is beautiful but life-altering. It shows every speck, spot, fleck and crumb. If you want your carpets to look good without having to spend all your free time spotting, vacuuming, deflecking and uncrumbing, go with something speckled, patterned or multicolored.
Take charge of the phone. Just because it happens to be a convenient time for someone to call you doesn’t mean it’s convenient for you to answer. Direct that call to voicemail, and then return calls at your discretion when it is convenient. Getting control of the phone will add simplicity to your life.
Become label-conscious. Unless it’s mandatory for your profession, do not buy clothes that must be dry-cleaned. You’ll save time, aggravation and a ton of money over the long haul.
Get up earlier. The best hour of the day is the one right before you normally get up. It may take you a few weeks to truly enjoy that hour right before dawn, but when you create the habit, you will be amazed by the simplicity those 60 quiet, stress-free minutes will add to your day.
Readers ask ...
Dear Mary: I have let my beautiful wooden kitchen cabinets accumulate a greasy, sticky, dirty buildup around the handles and the bottom of the doors. I need a safe cleaner that I can make at home, as my finances are limited.
— Zelma
Dear Zelma: Here’s a recipe that will work well to clean up those areas on your kitchen cabinets. And it’s cheap because I’m sure you already have the ingredients!
Kitchen Gunk Remover: Bust through hard, dingy layers of old, sticky, dust-grabbing grease with vegetable oil and baking soda. Mix 1 part any vegetable oil with 2 parts baking soda. Apply this oily paste to dirty areas using a soft cloth or paper towel. That ugly, greasy, dirty buildup will begin to soften and disappear. Wipe clean and buff with a soft cloth.
Dear Mary: I am more than a little germophobic. Although I love the convenience of Keurig coffee brewers, I have always worried about what the little germ community is doing inside the brewer when the water remains in it overnight or longer.
The reservoir can easily be detached and washed, even in the dishwasher. But what about the water inside the brewer? How do we make sure it is safe for consumption?
— Peggy
Dear Peggy: You can relax based on these two facts:
1) Keurig reports its brewers come preset at 192 degrees F. That’s the temperature the water must reach before the machine will release it to flow into the K-cup coffee grounds.
2) Bacteria that are harmful to humans are killed, or pasteurized, within 1 second of the temperature reaching 191 F.
From this data, it is reasonable to conclude that even if your worst fears were to become reality —your Keurig brewer becoming a playground for harmful microorganisms that multiply while you sleep — all bacteria and pathogens harmful to humans will be destroyed just in time for the water to be released into your next cup of coffee.
I’m confident, and I believe the Keurig folks would concur, you have one less thing to worry about. Your Keurig is safe!
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.