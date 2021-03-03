Prevent your glasses from fogging up

If you wear eyeglasses, I’ll bet you’ve encountered a most annoying problem while wearing a mask — glasses fogging up. That makes it difficult, if not impossible, to see!

Why do our eyeglasses fog up when wearing a mask? The answer is simple: condensation.

According to ophthalmologist Dr. Jesse Pelletier, recently quoted in Parade, “When the warm and moist air is trapped behind your spectacles, microscopic water droplets collect on the cool surface of the lens, forming a layer of fog that makes it difficult to see.”

Well, great. Now we know the reason, but so what if we don’t have a solution, right? Because I deal with the problem myself, I was super excited to reach into my virtual mailbag to find this message for how to stop glasses from fogging up:

Dear Mary: Since wearing masks has become a part of life, fogging glasses are a problem for many people — especially for delivery drivers and others who are in and out of the cold all day long. This tip was passed on to me from a member of the military.

Barbasol shaving foam! It’s cheap and easily found at any dollar store. She warned me that, while other brands of shave foam will work as well, those made specifically for ladies do not work (maybe because they have lotion in them).