Projects help your utility bills get to rock bottom

Socket sealers. You can cut 10 percent of your energy costs by properly sealing and insulating areas around the home to make it as airtight as possible. Start with all of the light switches and electrical outlets.

Install foam inserts (about 25 cents each) to stop warmed or cooled air from being sucked out of the house through the air gaps around every switch and outlet. Simply remove the cover plate, pop in a gasket and replace the plate.

Smart power strips. Turn off all the lights and walk through your home, and you’ll probably see green and red eyes peering through the darkness. All of those glowing LEDs, clocks and power switches are sneaky electronic vampires. This phantom power drain costs you money and wastes electricity.

Smart power strips like the Tonbux WiFi Smart Power Strip work to reduce your power usage by automatically shutting down power to products that go into standby mode (no more crawling under desks and furniture to manually switch a power strip to OFF). It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Smart power strips will save you some serious cash. Statistics vary, but experts say standby power consumption ranges from 5 to 10 percent of energy consumption in an average home.