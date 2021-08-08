Put yourself first — or others will put you last

I’m the youngest of five. When I went to visit a couple of my brothers, they treated me the complete opposite of the way my aunt treated her sisters. I think one brother did not really want me there. I must say that I’m hesitant to ever visit them again.

I was very hurt by the way they treated me. And it is one of those lessons in life where we learn. I still do the polite things of sending birthday and Christmas cards, but the closeness is gone.

I have friends in Washington and Florida who have invited me, but I’m reluctant to even visit them. I think we all must make a note to treat visitors — even those who show up unexpectedly at our front door — kindly, politely and with genuine regard.

We definitely know that when a family member or friend returns for another visit to our home, we did right with them on their previous visit.

I truly appreciate sharing this with you, and it helps me to write to you about this matter. It has been on my mind for years.

— Visiting Family and Friends

Dear Visiting Family: Your letter highlights one of the most important rules of life: the golden rule, which is to treat others as you would want to be treated.