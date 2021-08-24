Q&A: Laundering big items, where to sell books

Drain, and leave the blanket in the tub until enough water has drained away that you can pick it up. Then, gently squeeze out as much water as possible. Roll in dry bath towels to blot out even more water, then hang to dry.

Dear Mary: I have a lot of books I’d like to get rid of — mostly on the subject of internet technology. What is the best way to sell used books?

— Deborah

Dear Deborah: There are multiple online sites that buy used textbooks — each with a different criteria. And let me warn you that book buyers can be fickle about which books they’re buying on any particular day. It all depends on trends and what a particular buyer believes is hot for its particular audience.

Rather than try to find all of the individual companies that purchase used textbooks yourself, I suggest you go to BookScouter.com. This is a one-stop shop that searches more than 20 different online book buyers with one click. You’ll quickly discover which book dealer, if any, is interested in buying the texts you have.