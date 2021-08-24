Q&A: Laundering big items, where to sell books

Dear Mary: It’s summertime and I would like to wash the large blankets and comforters on the beds, but they’re too big for my standard size washing machine. A large machine at a laundromat is at least $5 a load! Yikes!
What’s a better and/or cheaper way to get them washed and hang them out on the clothesline at home to air-dry and freshen? Thanks again for all you do!
— Marie
Dear Marie: If your home is like most, you have the perfect vessel large enough to hand-launder blankets, making them line-ready to air-dry. It’s the bathtub. Read this post; then adapt the method for your blankets according to their specific laundering instructions.
Basically, run a tub of water. Add your preferred detergent, being careful to err on the side of too little, but not too much! If you use too much detergent, you’ll have a challenging time getting it all rinsed out. Allow a blanket to soak in the wash water for several hours.
Then, using a long wooden spoon or similar implement, gently stir that blanket, agitating it as if it were in a washing machine. Pull the drain plug and allow all of the wash water to drain out. Replace the plug and fill the tub again with clean warm water. Agitate to release any remaining detergent.
Drain, and leave the blanket in the tub until enough water has drained away that you can pick it up. Then, gently squeeze out as much water as possible. Roll in dry bath towels to blot out even more water, then hang to dry.
Dear Mary: I have a lot of books I’d like to get rid of — mostly on the subject of internet technology. What is the best way to sell used books?
— Deborah
Dear Deborah: There are multiple online sites that buy used textbooks — each with a different criteria. And let me warn you that book buyers can be fickle about which books they’re buying on any particular day. It all depends on trends and what a particular buyer believes is hot for its particular audience.
Rather than try to find all of the individual companies that purchase used textbooks yourself, I suggest you go to BookScouter.com. This is a one-stop shop that searches more than 20 different online book buyers with one click. You’ll quickly discover which book dealer, if any, is interested in buying the texts you have.
With that kind of an audience looking at what’s on your bookshelves, I think you have a decent chance to make quite a few sales. Most buyers make it easy to send the books by paying for shipping and allowing you to simply print a prepaid mailing label.
Just keep in mind that IT is a quickly-changing field.
Good luck. I hope you can make a lot of sales.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.