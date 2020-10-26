Questions about crystal vases and percolators

Dear Mary: I have a beautiful crystal vase that, over the years, has acquired a buildup of residue that I cannot remove. Do you have a suggestion on how to remove it?
— Pat
Dear Pat: That buildup is likely calcium, lime and other minerals from years of standing water. You may need to experiment a bit, but I’m sure you can return that vase to its sparkling beauty without damaging it. Here are three simple and completely harmless methods.
Method 1: Fill the vase with your hottest tap water. Pour in a few squirts of liquid automatic dishwashing detergent — or a single pod, if that’s what you have — and allow it to sit for a few hours, or overnight. Empty the vase, and use a sponge or bottle brush to remove any remaining film. Rinse. Dry. And look at that sparkle!
Method 2: Fill the vase with water, and drop in one or two denture tablets, depending on the vase size. Allow it to sit and work overnight. In the morning, agitate the container gently to ensure all of the deposits and mineral buildup have come loose. Empty the vase, and wash with mild soap and water. Rinse well, and dry completely.
Method 3: Start by filling the vase with white vinegar up past the murky area. If the vase is large, you can use a mixture of vinegar and water. Allow the vinegar to sit for a couple of hours. Swish the liquid around to see how much of the film has been loosened. If the film layer is thick and not coming loose, add 1/4 cup of uncooked rice. Cover and shake the container. The rice may be able to scrub and loosen the tough layers. Use the bottle brush to remove any remaining film from the interior of the vase. Empty the vase, and wash with mild soap. Dry completely.
Dear Mary: I purchased an electric coffee percolator several years ago. It’s still working fine, but now I’m having a problem purchasing Dip-It by Reckitt Benckiser to clean it. I understand the company has stopped making it.
I have tried using vinegar, and it did not work very well. Do you have any ideas on how I can make a Dip-It-like product myself?
— Vickie
Dear Vickie: Growing up in Boise, Idaho (shoutout to all my Gem State readers), my parents had a percolator. I can still hear that coffee pot perking away in the mornings. And my mom used Dip-It to keep the thing clean, too.
Dip-It is now part of the Lime-A-Way brand, and it is known as Lime-A-Way Dip-It Coffeemaker Cleaner (about $6 for a 7-ounce bottle). I can only guess that Lime-A-Way hasn’t quite figured out the original formula, as most reviewers say the new product is quite terrible — it’s not the same as the old Dip-It, and it doesn’t do the job.
But not to worry. I have a quick and easy, reasonable way to duplicate the venerable Dip-It results and keep your coffee percolator beautifully clean.
Fill the percolator with water, and add 2 tablespoons cream of tartar (found in the grocery store spice aisle). Position the vertical tube, basket and lid just as if you were making a pot of coffee. Plug the percolator in, and let it perk away for a while. Unplug the machine, and let the water to cool. Scrub the pot with a plastic scrubber or other non-abrasive device, and rinse well. That should do the trick.
For my Dip-It diehards, a limited quantity of the original Dip-It is available online. Just be warned that it is priced to reflect its scarcity and costs about $40 for one 5-ounce package.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
