Questions about crystal vases and percolators

Dear Mary: I have a beautiful crystal vase that, over the years, has acquired a buildup of residue that I cannot remove. Do you have a suggestion on how to remove it?

— Pat

Dear Pat: That buildup is likely calcium, lime and other minerals from years of standing water. You may need to experiment a bit, but I’m sure you can return that vase to its sparkling beauty without damaging it. Here are three simple and completely harmless methods.

Method 1: Fill the vase with your hottest tap water. Pour in a few squirts of liquid automatic dishwashing detergent — or a single pod, if that’s what you have — and allow it to sit for a few hours, or overnight. Empty the vase, and use a sponge or bottle brush to remove any remaining film. Rinse. Dry. And look at that sparkle!

Method 2: Fill the vase with water, and drop in one or two denture tablets, depending on the vase size. Allow it to sit and work overnight. In the morning, agitate the container gently to ensure all of the deposits and mineral buildup have come loose. Empty the vase, and wash with mild soap and water. Rinse well, and dry completely.