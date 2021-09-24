Reach out to help the lonely

There are several things we can do. First, build an external support system. Stay close to friends and family. I had the pleasure last week to attend our granddaughter Claire’s preschool. It was Grandparent’s Day. More than thirty grandparents were gathered in the parking lot. First, one of the teachers read a book to us. Then the kids were to pick out a book and have a grandparent read to them. It was an amazing sight, thirty some grandparents were really into the books. Grandparents were like kids again, barking like a dog, or sounding like a pig. Everyone had a great time. I said to the teacher, I had never seen anything like this! She said she hadn’t either.

Unfortunately, our social media time doesn’t make people less lonely. In my youth group, kids knew how to text each other, but they didn’t know how to talk with each other.

Second, we need an internal support system. On the inside there must be interior peace and calm and serenity. On the inside we must have a sense of the presence of our Divine Companion. One of Jesus’ great promises is, “Lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the age.” Draw close to Christ and loneliness will flee.

Prayer: Our Lord, may we help someone who is lonely with our love and support and show them the Divine Companion. Amen

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

