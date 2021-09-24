Reach out to help the lonely

One of the songs the Beatles recorded, “Eleanor Rigby,” has a haunting melody and an insightful message. It’s the story of a lovely girl who sits by the window “with her face in a jar” and waits for someone to come. Looking out the window, she hopes and prays and wishes that somebody, anybody, will come. But nobody comes because nobody cares. Eleanor Rigby dies and Father McKenzie prepares her funeral sermon and preaches it, but nobody comes to hear it, for nobody cares. Each stanza ends with: “All the lonely people, where do they all come from? All the lonely people, where do they all belong?”
It’s a commentary of our day; for in our urbanized, impersonal society, there is a deep-seated and profound loneliness. Some folks who study this subject estimate that 75-90% of all people in America today have some degree of chronic loneliness and that it’s increasing in epidemic proportions.
Loneliness hurts and hurts deeply, physically, emotionally and spiritually. There are different kinds of loneliness. There’s a deep loneliness from the loss of a loved one. We feel a loss when the last child moves out to college. When children get married and move away. In our pandemic, folks in nursing homes felt like prisoners.
There’s a big difference between being alone and loneliness. I remember in the Peanuts cartoon strip, Charlie Brown was sitting in the playground eating his lunch. He’s not alone, but he feels very lonely. He says, “When you feel really lonely the peanut butter sticks to the top of your mouth.”
There are several things we can do. First, build an external support system. Stay close to friends and family. I had the pleasure last week to attend our granddaughter Claire’s preschool. It was Grandparent’s Day. More than thirty grandparents were gathered in the parking lot. First, one of the teachers read a book to us. Then the kids were to pick out a book and have a grandparent read to them. It was an amazing sight, thirty some grandparents were really into the books. Grandparents were like kids again, barking like a dog, or sounding like a pig. Everyone had a great time. I said to the teacher, I had never seen anything like this! She said she hadn’t either.
Unfortunately, our social media time doesn’t make people less lonely. In my youth group, kids knew how to text each other, but they didn’t know how to talk with each other.
Second, we need an internal support system. On the inside there must be interior peace and calm and serenity. On the inside we must have a sense of the presence of our Divine Companion. One of Jesus’ great promises is, “Lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the age.” Draw close to Christ and loneliness will flee.
Prayer: Our Lord, may we help someone who is lonely with our love and support and show them the Divine Companion. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
