Reader offers a brilliant use for WD-40

I had to laugh when I opened my mail to read how one reader was able to get his glass shower doors so clean and sparkly that they looked like new. I had a can of his remedy sitting right there next to my computer.

Hold on! Than can of WD-40 was NOT there to be used as a computer screen cleaner. I’ve never tried it, do not intend to and hope you do not either. There is a much better way to do that.

It was on my desk because I had just used it to test the theory that WD-40 would waterproof my leather boots. Supposedly, WD-40 acts as a barrier so moisture can’t seep into your shoes and get your socks wet.

Dear Mary: We bought a home not long ago, and the glass shower doors were so badly stained I actually thought the glass had become etched. But I wasn’t ready to give up on them without a fight.

I took the doors off, thinking I could put more pressure on them if they were lying flat. Then I tried all the cleaners you’ve mentioned over the years, and then some. Still the spots remained. That’s when I remembered what I had used on my car when I found a few spots of tar on it. The answer was WD-40.