Reader offers a fasting prayer for Lent

Dear Annie: I fell in love and lost track of myself. He broke my heart. I don’t know how to get a hold of myself again. He seems to just see me as a joke and just likes toying with me. He still always calls and texts. But also shames me for responding.

What kind of way is that to act? What should I do?

— Dismissed

Dear Dismissed: This man sounds like a psychic vampire, and he won’t be satisfied until he sucks the life out of you. Bar him from your house, and block his number. At first, you might find it hard not to talk with him, but I promise that it will get easier with time — and you will look back on it as one of the best decisions of your life.

In the meantime, I encourage you to reach out to a therapist. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) anytime; their trained specialists are available 24/7/365 and they don’t just help survivors of physical abuse but also people who are experiencing emotional abuse, which it sounds like could be the case for you.

Hang in there.

Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.

