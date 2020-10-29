Reader offers Halloween tips in the era COVID-19

Distance candy distribution. Placing candy into a kid’s trick-or-treat bag by hand means you’re close enough to get or spread COVID-19.

So, how do you avoid this? There are some creative solutions to get candy to kids from a distance. Some families are making a candy chute that spits candy out from a distance. Test it first to make sure you get it just right.

As a last resort, you might place a large candy bowl at the front of your driveway and stay inside. It’s not going to help the kids socially distanced from each other, but it should keep them from coming to your door.

— Vanessa Alvarez of Nexme

Dear Vanessa: It’s a tricky year for handing out treats. I appreciate these tips for doing so safely and the creative ideas of alternate activities.

Dear Annie: I don’t know what to do about my husband anymore. I am just about to lose it with him. He’s always calling me bad names, and I’ve noticed him leering at my sister many times.