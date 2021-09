Readers encouraged to share one-line nuggets of wisdom

Dear Confused: I absolutely think that you should try reconnecting with your dad. But first, I’d encourage you to seek some professional counseling. A therapist can provide guidance and emotional support as you take this step. They can also help you process the years of emotional abuse that your mother inflicted on you.

Visit www.psychologytoday.com and select “Find a Therapist” for a database of mental health care providers who are in your area or available for tele-appointments.

Talkspace and BetterHelp offer online therapy appointments. For more affordable options, visit www.openpathcollective.org which offers a database of therapists willing to offer sliding-scale rates for those who need it.

I am so sorry that your mother treated you so abhorrently. She must have not been well mentally to say such things to anyone, let alone her own child. That’s not to excuse her behavior, just to remind you that it had nothing to do with you and everything to do with her. Please reach out for help to begin the healing you so need and deserve.

Dear Annie: I read the letter from “Still Hurting,” who had a verbally abusive stepmom during her teenage years, thinking I could have written that myself.